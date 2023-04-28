Personalized Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 53.8 Billion by 2030 | Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Analysis

Individualized treatment for various diseases by injecting living cells into a patient’s body is known as personalized cell therapy.

The global personalized cell therapy market was valued at US$ 8,046.30 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).” — Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 :

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟎𝟒𝟔.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 – 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎).

The personalized cell therapy is based on genomic profile, and disease prevalence/severity and the drug developed by this therapy target the patients, who matches the specific disease physiopathology and/or patient characteristics. The personalized cell therapy is mainly developed for the treatment of high unmet need disease such as cancer, autoimmune disease, cardiovascular, neurologic, and inflammatory disease. Personalized cell therapy have application in platelet transfusions, packed red cell transfusions, bone marrow transplantation, and organ transplantation.

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲 – 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Dynamics:

Personalized cell therapy aids in accurate diagnosis of the disease and active monitoring of the treatment response, and disease progression. This allows for early detection of diseases at molecular level and allows physician to prepare treatment regime for the specific patient requirement. This helps the patient to recover at a significant pace and also helps avoid any major side effects, as individualized cell therapy is based on patient’s genomics.

Competitive Landscape:

Top Key Players:

✤ Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

✤ Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

✤ Saneron CCEL Therapeutics Inc.

✤ MolMed S.p.A.

✤ Vericel Corporation

✤ Novartis AG

✤ Gilead Sciences Inc.

✤ Celgene Corporation

✤ Bluebird Bio Inc.

✤ Aurora Biopharma Inc.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

