Recommendation Engine Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 36.63% | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–. the global recommendation engine market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.63% during 2023-2028.

A recommendation engine refers to a software tool that is generally used for increasing engagement with users by recommending relevant product offers to customers in real time. It is mainly created using formulaic, algorithmic and modeling-centric approaches. These engines aid businesses in promoting content on various platforms and actively engaging their users. They help in enhancing sales and average order value, delivering customized and relevant content, offering a consistent brand experience and driving website traffic. As a result, they are extensively used across multiple verticals, such as entertainment, e-commerce, mobile applications and education.

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the e-commerce industry. This can be attributed to the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the growing adoption of smartphones among individuals. In line with this, rapid digitization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the increasing popularity of social media are impacting the market growth favorably. Moreover, continual technological advancements and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with recommendation engines are creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) followed by the subsequent lockdown restrictions across multiple countries has provided a boost to the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the escalating need for reducing the cost of operations and improving employee motivation, continuous improvements in the information technology (IT) sector, intensive business competition and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the growth of the market.

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

The competitive landscape of the recommendation engine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

โ€ข Adobe Inc.

โ€ข com Inc.

โ€ข Dynamic Yield (McDonald's)

โ€ข Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

โ€ข Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

โ€ข Intel Corporation

โ€ข International Business Machines Corporation

โ€ข Kibo Software Inc.

โ€ข Microsoft Corporation

โ€ข Oracle Corporation

โ€ข Recolize GmbH

โ€ข com Inc.

โ€ข SAP SE.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has segmented the recommendation engine market on the basis of type, technology, deployment mode, application, end user and region.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ข Collaborative Filtering

โ€ข Content-based Filtering

โ€ข Hybrid Recommendation Systems

โ€ข Others

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:

โ€ข Context Aware

โ€ข Geospatial Aware

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ž:

โ€ข On-premises

โ€ข Cloud-based

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Strategy and Operations Planning

โ€ข Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management

โ€ข Personalized Campaigns and Customer Discovery

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ€ข IT and Telecommunication

โ€ข BFSI

โ€ข Retail

โ€ข Media and Entertainment

โ€ข Healthcare

โ€ข Others

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข North America

โ€ข Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

โ€ข Latin America

โ€ข Middle East and Africa

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

