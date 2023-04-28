Recommendation Engine Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 36.63% | IMARC Group

Recommendation Engine Market 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. the global recommendation engine market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.63% during 2023-2028.

A recommendation engine refers to a software tool that is generally used for increasing engagement with users by recommending relevant product offers to customers in real time. It is mainly created using formulaic, algorithmic and modeling-centric approaches. These engines aid businesses in promoting content on various platforms and actively engaging their users. They help in enhancing sales and average order value, delivering customized and relevant content, offering a consistent brand experience and driving website traffic. As a result, they are extensively used across multiple verticals, such as entertainment, e-commerce, mobile applications and education.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the e-commerce industry. This can be attributed to the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the growing adoption of smartphones among individuals. In line with this, rapid digitization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the increasing popularity of social media are impacting the market growth favorably. Moreover, continual technological advancements and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with recommendation engines are creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) followed by the subsequent lockdown restrictions across multiple countries has provided a boost to the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the escalating need for reducing the cost of operations and improving employee motivation, continuous improvements in the information technology (IT) sector, intensive business competition and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the growth of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the recommendation engine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Adobe Inc.

• com Inc.

• Dynamic Yield (McDonald's)

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Kibo Software Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Recolize GmbH

• com Inc.

• SAP SE.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the recommendation engine market on the basis of type, technology, deployment mode, application, end user and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Collaborative Filtering

• Content-based Filtering

• Hybrid Recommendation Systems

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Context Aware

• Geospatial Aware

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Strategy and Operations Planning

• Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management

• Personalized Campaigns and Customer Discovery

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• IT and Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

