Indian Shrimp Market Size US$ 14.0 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11%, Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Indian Shrimp Market 2023-2028

The rise in shrimp production in India represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the country.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the Indian shrimp market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during 2023-2028.

Shrimp refers to a type of seafood that is extensively consumed across the world. Shrimp are small, swimming crustaceans that are found in both saltwater and freshwater environments. They are highly nutritious, rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, and low in calories. Shrimp can be cooked in various ways, such as boiling, grilling, sautéing, and frying, and are often utilized in dishes including shrimp scampi, shrimp cocktail, and shrimp stir-fry. Shrimp is also a popular ingredient in sushi and other types of Asian cuisine.

Indian Shrimp Market Trends:

The rise in shrimp production in India represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the country. This is primarily attributed to the favorable climate conditions and abundant water resources in the country. In addition to this, the increasing demand for and consumption of seafood is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the rising disposable incomes and changing dietary preferences are contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the Government of India (GoI) promoting the expansion of the shrimp industry through policies that support the expansion of aquaculture, the development of infrastructure, and the provision of incentives to farmers and processors. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of technology in the shrimp industry, such as the use of advanced breeding techniques, feed management, and disease control measures, is creating a positive outlook for the market across India.

Indian Shrimp Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian shrimp market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Penaeus Vannamei

• Penaeus Monodon

• Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited

• Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited

• Devi Sea Foods Limited

• Falcon Marine Exports Ltd

• BMR Group

• Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports

• Sandhya Marines Ltd

• Apex Frozen Foods Limited

• Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited

• Crystal Sea Foods Private Limited

• Citrus Alpha Marine LLP

• Jaya Lakshmi Seafoods Private Limited

• Ifb Agro Industries Limited

• SSF Limited

• M.Fisheries

• JRJ Seafoods India Private Limited

• Anjaneya Sea Foods

• Kings Infra Ventures Limited

• Kadalkanny Frozen Foods

• The Waterbase Limited

• Geo Sea Foods Exports Private Limited

• Abad Fisheries Private Limited

• K V Marine Exports

• Liberty Group of Seafood Companies

• Kader Exports Private Limited

• Liberty Frozen Foods Private Limited

• Devi Marine Foods Exports Private Limited

• Zeal Aqua Limited

• Frontline Exports Private Limited

• Jude Foods India Private Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian shrimp market on the basis of species, shrimp size and region.

Breakup by Species:

• Penaeus Vannamei

• Penaeus Monodon

• Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

• Size 31-40

• Size 41-50

• Size 51-60

• Size 61-70

• Size >70

• Others

Breakup by State:

• West Bengal

• Gujarat

• Andhra Pradesh

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

