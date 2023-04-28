Discover Your Path to Financial Freedom with Kennedale Oaks Investment Opportunity; Capital Playbook Podcast Show Episode 44 Premieres Today

Don't miss out on this insightful episode, "Join Our Investment Opportunity at Kennedale Oaks and Experience Financial Freedom," premiering today at 11:00 AM CST on YouTube and everywhere else podcasts are available.

Arlington, TX April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is excited to announce the premiere of its 44th episode, "Join Our Investment Opportunity at Kennedale Oaks and Experience Financial Freedom," today at 11:00 AM CST on YouTube and all popular podcast platforms. In this episode, the show explores a new short-term high-yield investment opportunity in North Texas presented by Pioneer Realty Capital, the Kennedale Oaks Townhomes.

As Dallas-Fort Worth continues to top the list of the nation's leading commercial property markets, accredited investors are encouraged to seize this opportunity to invest in a 38-unit multifamily townhome development project. The Kennedale Oaks investment offers a targeted 18% to 22% internal rate of return, with a projected 35% to 45% cash on cash return and an 18-month completion timeline.

With the median sales price of homes increasing by 1.8% year over year to $348,000 and home values in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Arlington-Metro area rising by 5.5% over the past year, this project presents a lucrative investment prospect. For as little as $25,000, accredited investors can join the Pioneer Realty Capital team and diversify their portfolios with this recession-resistant investment.

The Capital Playbook Podcast Show's latest episode delves into the benefits of investing in Kennedale Oaks and shares expert insights from J.C. Shelley, VP Investor Relations at Pioneer Realty Capital. To learn more about this opportunity and get started today, call J.C. Shelley at 817-285-2542.

Pioneer Realty Capital's PRC Investor Network allows accredited investors to access million-dollar commercial real estate deals without the hassles of managing properties. With over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate mortgages, development, and investments, Pioneer Realty Capital simplifies the process of finding the right investment approach for each individual.

*For accredited investors only. Returns not guaranteed. Not an offer to buy or sell a security. You should not invest unless you can sustain the risk of loss of capital.

Don't miss out on this insightful episode, "Join Our Investment Opportunity at Kennedale Oaks and Experience Financial Freedom," premiering today at 11:00 AM CST on YouTube and everywhere else podcasts are available.

About The Capital Playbook Podcast Show:

The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is a popular podcast that focuses on providing its listeners with valuable information on real estate investments, financial strategies, and wealth-building opportunities. The show features industry experts and successful investors, aiming to help listeners create passive income streams and achieve financial freedom.

We Proudly Support Project PRC. Homelessness isn't just a problem, it's a crisis. Please Support Project PRC Today with a Tax-Deductible Donation, and Help End Homelessness 1000 Families at a Time. Visit projectprc.org/donate.

