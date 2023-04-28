Submit Release
MAJORS MANAGEMENT ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAPCO EXPRESS INC.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Majors") announced today it has reached an agreement to acquire MAPCO Express Inc. (together with certain affiliates, "MAPCO"). The acquisition is contingent on a separate transaction whereby some MAPCO fuel and convenience retail sites are sold to a third party.

The transaction includes the MAPCO My Reward$ loyalty program, the MAPCO brand, and a leading retail fuel and convenience store chain in the Southeastern U.S. in attractive and desirable markets predominantly in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2023, subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

"We are thrilled to bring the MAPCO and Majors' teams together," said Ben Smith, Majors' President. "We are honored to maintain and grow the MAPCO brand, and we are excited to serve MAPCO's customers and uphold and build upon the culture of operational excellence at MAPCO." 

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,400 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including Marathon, BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Maine, and Michigan. In the last three years, Majors has completed eighteen acquisitions across fourteen states.

