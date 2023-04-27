Government of Saskatchewan to Mark the Coronation of King Charles III with Celebrations

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2023

In May, Saskatchewan will join with others across Canada and the Commonwealth to commemorate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

A parade to celebrate the coronation is being held in front of the Legislative Building on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1 p.m.

The coronation of the King and the Queen will take place May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. This will be the first coronation of a Canadian Head of State and Monarch in seven decades.

The parade will be supported by the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and will celebrate the devotion to service and close historic ties by His Majesty to both uniformed organizations that began while he was the Prince of Wales, and which will continue as King of Canada.

Remarks will be delivered by His Honour Robert Richards, Administrator of Saskatchewan on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, and Education Minister Dustin Duncan on behalf of Premier Scott Moe.

A celebration will also be hosted by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Her Honour Donna Mirasty at Government House on Saturday, May 13 from 1-3 p.m. A program at 1:30 p.m. will include greetings from the Lieutenant Governor and a special musical performance by Jeffery Straker, who will debut a new song composed especially for the coronation. The program also includes presentations to individuals with ties to King Charles III and the Royal Family. There will be entertainment, exhibits and keepsake giveaways to mark the occasion.

The public and members of the media are invited to join the celebrations.

