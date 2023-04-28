Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Elder Abuse
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2001925
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/27/23 - 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Elder Abuse, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Timothy Wilcox
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/27/23 at approximately 1830 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address in Rochester for a report of a domestic assault on an elderly female. Upon arrival Troopers found that Timothy Wilcox had assaulted an elderly household member and interfered with her access to emergency services. Wilcox was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was cited and issued conditions of release to appear in VT Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 4/28/23 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/28/23 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.