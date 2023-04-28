Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Elder Abuse

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001925

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sean Collins                         

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/27/23 - 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Elder Abuse, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Wilcox                                              

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/27/23 at approximately 1830 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address in Rochester for a report of a domestic assault on an elderly female. Upon arrival Troopers found that Timothy Wilcox had assaulted an elderly household member and interfered with her access to emergency services. Wilcox was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was cited and issued conditions of release to appear in VT Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 4/28/23 to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/28/23 - 1230 hours           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

