Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs, and Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5001780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 0423 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans Elementary School

VIOLATIONS:

Lewd and Lascivious Conduct Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Forrest Rathburn

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

ACCUSED: Jamie Wells

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received the report of a possible assault occurring at the Orleans Elementary School. Upon Troopers arrival the possible parties involved had left the scene. Investigation revealed the two individuals were in an entranceway to the school and were openly and consensually committing an act of gross lewd and lascivious behavior. Further investigation revealed the identity of the two individuals to be Forrest Rathburn and Jamie Wells of Orleans, VT. Both Rathburn and Wells were taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Both Rathburn and Wells were lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility due to a lack of $1,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/23 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Images included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.