Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs, and Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5001780
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 04/16/23 @ 0423 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans Elementary School
VIOLATIONS:
- Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
- Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs
- Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Forrest Rathburn
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
ACCUSED: Jamie Wells
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received the report of a possible assault occurring at the Orleans Elementary School. Upon Troopers arrival the possible parties involved had left the scene. Investigation revealed the two individuals were in an entranceway to the school and were openly and consensually committing an act of gross lewd and lascivious behavior. Further investigation revealed the identity of the two individuals to be Forrest Rathburn and Jamie Wells of Orleans, VT. Both Rathburn and Wells were taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Both Rathburn and Wells were lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility due to a lack of $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/23 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Images included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.