Summon Platform Launches on Cardano, Brings Innovative Features to DAOs

Summon Platform Goes Live on Cardano Mainnet, Bringing Innovative Features to DAOs
UPTOWN TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summon Labs LLC, developer of the cutting-edge, no-code governance and digital asset management platform, Summon Platform, has announced the deployment of its new Multi-Signature Wallet Module paired with fully integrated "snapshot-style" voting Polling Module. With this initial release, users can now form "Communities" and manage multiple multi-signature wallets and soon, fully autonomous, on-chain, smart contract DAOs with the upcoming release of Summon's Agora DAO Module, all within the all-in-one platform with ease. The hotly anticipated Agora DAO Module will be unveiled after the multi-sig and polling features are deemed satisfactory by the developer and user community.
The Summon Platform aims to revolutionize decentralized governance and digital asset management. The Multi-Signature Wallet with integrated snapshot-style voting is a significant milestone in achieving this objective. The globally decentralized Summon team assures its users that this is just the start, and they can expect more exciting in-platform features, such as direct access to curated DeFi strategies and protocols, and integrations with multiple other blockchain ecosystems within the coming weeks and months.
"We're excited to announce the release of the Multi-Signature Wallet with seamlessly integrated snapshot-style voting, which is a significant step in achieving our goal of revolutionizing decentralized governance and digital asset management," said Adam Rusch, President of the Summon Association. "We believe that the Summon Platform is poised to become the most robust Web3 operating system to date, and we're committed to delivering the best possible experience for our users as we continue to innovate and grow."
The developers of Summon remain steadfast in their commitment to create an accessible and user-friendly platform, enabling anyone to participate in decentralized governance and digital asset management. With the addition of the Multi-Signature Wallet, Summon users can now enjoy enhanced security and control over their digital assets, while the snapshot-style voting system ensures a fair and transparent decision-making process within communities and DAOs.
"I am humbled to have been a part of bringing the Summon Platform to life on the Cardano blockchain. The potential to leverage advanced technologies to revolutionize industries and drive disruptive innovation is limitless. I look forward to pushing the boundaries in Web3 even further, alongside the brilliant Summon team,” said Matthew Bowen, Head of Commercial for Summon Labs. “I’m most excited for Web3 communities to try our platform, which will continue to evolve with the latest advancements in tokenization, digital identity, decentralized finance, and protocol security, among others,” Bowen continued.
The Agora DAO Module has an anticipated release date of shortly after the launch of the Summon Multi-Sig. The Agora DAO Module will provide even greater flexibility and customization for Summon users interested in a fully on-chain experience. The module will allow users to create and manage Agora DAOs with customizable rules and features, providing a more tailored approach to decentralized governance.
In addition to these exciting initial features, the Summon community can also expect to see an ongoing release of well curated additions to the platform, such as multi-chain integrations, allowing for seamless cross-chain asset management and communication. This will position Summon as a powerful Web3 operating system, empowering users from all over the world to interact with one another and the broader blockchain community.
"As the lead architect of the Summon Platform on the Cardano blockchain, I am deeply honored to have contributed to this revolutionary endeavor. We stand on the precipice of a new era, harnessing the power of blockchain, decentralized governance, and digital identity to reshape the world as we know it," added Riley Kilgore, Head of Engineering for Summon Labs. "Together with my skilled and dedicated colleagues at Summon, we shall forge ahead, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and fearlessly exploring the uncharted realms of Web3 and tokenization technologies. Our journey has only just begun."
The Summon Platform is already gaining traction in the Web3 community, with a growing user base and a strong developer community working to build and expand the platform. The Summon Association encourages the audience to experiment with implementing Web3 tools and concepts within their existing business and organizational processes. With the launch of the Multi-Signature Wallet and the upcoming Agora smart contract DAO module, the Summon Platform is set to cement its position as a leading Web3 operating system.
With the Summon Platform now live on the Cardano Mainnet, communities and organizations of all types now have an easy and intuitive means of managing decision-making processes and secure multi-sig treasuries in a highly transparent manner. Stay tuned because this is just the first of many exciting announcements regarding Summon that you can expect to hear in the very near future.
For more information on the Summon Platform, please visit www.summonplatform.io or email team@summonplatform.io.
