Food Away From Home Market Overview Highlighting Key Drivers And Growth Opportunities By 2031 | Aramark, SATS Ltd

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The major players in the market are heavily investing in advanced technology, Artificial Intelligence, to gain a competitive advantage in the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid increase in the female workforce, a reduction in the time for cooking and buying vegetables owing to the busy schedule of both partners, increase in popularity of cloud kitchens, rise in number of domestic and international tourists, and changes in food habits of consumers drive the growth of the global Food Away From Home Market. Moreover, the surge in the prevalence of fast-food chains in developing nations presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32279

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒.𝟑 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓𝟖𝟒𝟖.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The rise in popularity of dining out culture has significantly propelled the growth of the global food away from home market demand in the past decade. The eating-out culture is the major factor behind the significant growth of quick-service restaurants and popular fast-food chains in developed and developing nations.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Sysco Corporation, Yum Brands, Inc., Darden Concepts, Inc., Restaurant Brands International, Inc., Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd., SSP Group Plc, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Burger King Corporation, Cloud Kitchens, Bid Corporation, Aramark, SATS Ltd., Compass Group PLC, and Sodexo are the major companies profiled in the food away from home (FAFH) market report. These manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing food away from home market opportunity.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food away from home market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of a huge number of restaurant chains across the country coupled with the huge popularity of eating out culture, high disposable income, and surge in penetration of online food delivery platforms are significantly contributing towards the growth of the North America FAFH market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (385 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bbd6990a7ea06422cafe31621bd1580d

By type of occasion, the market was dominated by the freestanding segment in 2021. The proliferation of fast-food restaurants, rising disposable income, rising urbanization, and rising acceptance of online meal delivery services among the populace are the primary factors expected to propel the standalone segment's growth in the near future.

Based on ownership type, the independent segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global food away from home market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. A huge number of local or domestic independent food service units are present in each and every region across the globe. Independent restaurants and cafes contribute significantly to overall economic growth by generating a high number of employees and revenues.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> The global food away from home market size was valued at $4,266.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5,848.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031.

-> By delivery model, the home delivery segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

-> By application, the restaurants segment was valued at $3,136.4 billion in 2021.

-> By region, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,126.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32279

As per the food away from home market trends, based on the application, the restaurants segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for 73.5% of food away from home market share. This is largely attributable to the enormous penetration of full-service and limited-service restaurants around the world. The growth of the restaurant sector in the market has been greatly encouraged by the rise in popularity of the dining-out culture and the rising participation of women in the workforce.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

South Africa Food Safety Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-africa-food-safety-testing-market

Food Safety Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.