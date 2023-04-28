The 6th Digital China Summit Opens in Fuzhou

Fuzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - The 6th Digital China Summit (the "Summit") has opened in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China on April 27. The theme of this summit is "Accelerating China's Digital Development and Promoting Chinese-style Modernization". It aims to showcase the latest achievements and excellent practices in China's digital development, and share relevant development experiences.

The Summit is centered on the promotion and implementation of the Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China. It features an opening ceremony, a main forum, and 20 sub-forums, with a focus on various fields, including the Digital Silk Road, data resources, digital government affairs, and smart energy. In addition, the Summit includes exhibitions, contests, and events, such as the Digital China Achievements Exhibition, Digital Products Expo, Digital China Innovation Contest, Cloud Ecology Conference, and AI Ecology Conference, etc. These characteristic activities aim to promote collaborative innovation and common development in key sectors, industrial chains and ecological chains.

As an important part of the Summit, the Digital China Achievements Exhibition is scheduled to be held from April 26 to 30 for five days. It has attracted 320 government departments, enterprises, and institutions from 28 provinces and cities across China. The exhibition showcases 11 display sections, including digital infrastructure, digital economy, digital society, and digital technology innovation and so on. New technologies and products, such as 5G, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, are also featured, comprehensively demonstrating new trends in digital technology and new achievements in digital applications, promoting high-quality development through digital China construction, and supporting Chinese-style modernization.

The Summit has been successfully held in Fuzhou for five consecutive years, and it has released nearly 100 national major policies and important reports, with nearly 1,500 units participating in the event. The Summit has held about 150 forums and seminars, with more than 1,300 experts and scholars giving keynote speeches. Also, the Summit has organized nearly 100 matchmaking events, resulting in 1,976 digital economy projects being signed and landed, with a total investment of about 1.4 trillion yuan.

