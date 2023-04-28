Luxury Car Repair Company Adria Motors Garner Impressive Reviews and Earn Reputation as a Trusted Industry Leader, Recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction and Quality Workmanship

Adria Motors has received glowing recommendations from its valued customers owing to its exceptional services and unparalleled expertise

Luxury car owners know how important it is to take their vehicles to certified dealerships for maintenance and repairs. One such dealership that has positioned itself as a go-to luxury car repair company serving Long Island and other parts of New York is Adria Motors. The company specializes in repairing high-end luxury vehicles from brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and more. Thanks to its exceptional services and unparalleled expertise, Adria Motors has received amazing recommendations and reviews from its valued customers, making it a trusted industry leader.

One of the brilliant reviews of Adria Motors comes from a customer identified as Bert L. who appreciated the dealership’s overall work done on his luxury car which included an oil change and suspension repairs. According to Bert, he brought the car to Adria Motors and was impressed with the level of communication and transparency he received throughout the process.

Vanessa, the head of the office, went above and beyond to keep Bert informed via emails and texts and even recommended places to eat while he waited. Vanessa also handled the repair process through a third-party warranty, calling multiple times to expedite the process and ensure Bert could rent a car. Adria Motors' team of mechanics, including the owner, impressed Bert with their knowledge and dedication to finding the best parts at the best prices. Overall, Bert says he was treated like part of the family and has become a loyal customer.

Another customer, Irving Bunn, who expressed satisfaction with Adria Motors services had this to say, “For the past two years, I've entrusted my German car to Adria Motors after a friend's strong recommendation - and boy am I glad they did! These experts in European cars have decades of experience working solely on these models, allowing for high-quality repairs without any crazy overcharges. In addition to their expertise comes an unrivaled level of honesty throughout the repair process that you just don't find at other businesses. My loyalty lies firmly with them moving forward – no question about it.”

One of the things that set Adria Motors apart from other luxury car repair companies is its decades of experience. Adria Motors has been in business for 40+ years and offers the best luxury car repair one can find in New York. With extensive experience and expert staff, Adria Motors is unarguably the best car repair in New York and customers can rest assured their luxury cars are in good hands.

According to Marian Pryor, “If you're looking for a trustworthy and affordable Mercedes mechanic, look no further! It's hard to find amazing customer service these days—but Vanessa at the front desk of this shop will help get your car running smoothly with her expertise. With unbeatable prices and reliable solutions, it's beyond worth recommending them as your go-to spot.”

Adria Motors is a local NYC German Auto Repair Specialist in Long Island City NY specializing in the maintenance and repair of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen automobiles. The company is known for its high-quality car-care products and services, serving German automobiles. They are proficient in servicing a wide range of vehicle systems—from electronic components to exhaust, suspension brake cooling/heating fuel systems.

