Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,941 in the last 365 days.

Tuniu Corporation Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

NANJING, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation TOUR ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company´s investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com or the SEC´s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department at Tuniu Building, No.32 Suningdadao, Xuanwu District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province 210042, The People´s Republic of China.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu TOUR is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-corporation-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301810378.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

You just read:

Tuniu Corporation Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more