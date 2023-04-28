An innovative blend of ancient Hebrew and history of science, book sheds new light on the authenticity of the biblical account of creation

Archway Publishing announces the release of ‘…And It Was So'

SEATTLE (PRWEB) April 27, 2023

Archway announces the release of "…And It Was So: How modern science sheds new light on the biblical account of creation" (published by Archway Publishing), a book supporting the authenticity of the creation story found in the Bible.

In this book, Dr. Scott Ransom argues that perceived gaps between science and the biblical account of creation stem in part from misinterpretation. A proper understanding of the Hebrew language, knowledge of the audience for which Genesis was written, the process of biblical translation, and current scientific findings coalesce into a coherent picture of creation in which science and the Bible align.

Ransom takes the reader into the story of creation and the science behind it, distilling complex scientific concepts into easily digestible nuggets, and along the way introduces many of the lesser-known heroes of scientific discovery – many of them women. In the end, the reader will have a new appreciation for both science and the Bible as well as the harmony that exists between both.

"Many people of faith feel that science is at odds with that faith. Others feel the biblical account of creation must just be a myth given its apparent contradictions to what we know from science. This book bridges both worlds and shows that the Genesis account of creation aligns with what science has uncovered in the last few years," Ransom says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "That science is not the enemy of faith and that the creation account in the Bible is not merely a child's Sunday School story." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/833604-and-it-was-so

"…And It Was So: How modern science sheds new light on the Biblical account of creation"

By Dr. Scott Ransom

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 484 pages | ISBN 9781665730440

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 484 pages | ISBN 9781665730457

E-Book | 484 pages | ISBN 9781665730464

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Scott Ransom has worked in the biomedical device industry for over 30 years, helping develop cardiac and neurotechnology devices around the world. He is also faculty at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he has taught and helped numerous student teams develop ideas into lifesaving technologies while working alongside engineers, scientists, and physicians. He is currently Director of Innovation at the Center for Neurotechnology, and a consultant for the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health. He has been an AWANA leader for over 25 years and taught hundreds of hours of Sunday school for adults and children alike. He lives with his wife and family in the Seattle area.

