United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Budget Overview 2022: New Technologies Needed to Counter Advanced Weapons
Near-peer adversary advances in missile lethality and military tension have increased the United States' urgency to advance missile defense systems. In addition, hypersonic missile technology has grown significantly in some nuclear-capable nations during the last few years. Advanced military forces are reaching the limit of what missile technology can do to defeat other missiles. As a result, the MDA has increased spending in many areas to improve its sensing, coordination, and response capabilities.
This research service focuses on the US DoD MDA fiscal year 2023 spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; and operations and maintenance categories. The publisher has outlined the MDA's budget request by homeland defense interceptors, hypersonic defense, and testing programs. The base year for DoD budgets is 2021, and the study period is from 2022 to 2027.
The study's primary goal is to understand the current state of the MDA's budget request, military operational trends driving the MDA market, and the future objectives for MDA spending.
Key Features
- Market drivers, restraints, and technology interests
- Opportunities for hypersonic defense, testing, and next-generation interceptors
- Program segmentation, funding forecasts, and notable market participants
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Missile Defense Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- MDA Budget Request by Program
- MDA Representative Programs
- MDA Representative Contracts
- MDA Representative Market Participants
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
3. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook
- Growth Opportunity 1: Testing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Next-generation Interceptor (NGI)
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hypersonic Defense
- List of Exhibits
