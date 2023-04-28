United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Budget Overview 2022: New Technologies Needed to Counter Advanced Weapons

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Budget Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Near-peer adversary advances in missile lethality and military tension have increased the United States' urgency to advance missile defense systems. In addition, hypersonic missile technology has grown significantly in some nuclear-capable nations during the last few years. Advanced military forces are reaching the limit of what missile technology can do to defeat other missiles. As a result, the MDA has increased spending in many areas to improve its sensing, coordination, and response capabilities.

This research service focuses on the US DoD MDA fiscal year 2023 spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; and operations and maintenance categories. The publisher has outlined the MDA's budget request by homeland defense interceptors, hypersonic defense, and testing programs. The base year for DoD budgets is 2021, and the study period is from 2022 to 2027.

The study's primary goal is to understand the current state of the MDA's budget request, military operational trends driving the MDA market, and the future objectives for MDA spending.

Key Features

Market drivers, restraints, and technology interests

Opportunities for hypersonic defense, testing, and next-generation interceptors

Program segmentation, funding forecasts, and notable market participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Missile Defense Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

MDA Budget Request by Program

MDA Representative Programs

MDA Representative Contracts

MDA Representative Market Participants

Conclusions and Future Outlook

3. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook

Growth Opportunity 1: Testing

Growth Opportunity 2: Next-generation Interceptor (NGI)

Growth Opportunity 3: Hypersonic Defense

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

