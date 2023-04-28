Frozen Seafood Market to Exceed US$ 37,398.5 Million by 2033 amid Burgeoning Demand for Fish All Year Round Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for frozen seafood is anticipated to be worth US$ 19,382.3 million by the end of 2023. It is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the market is projected to contribute a value of US$ 37,398.5 million.



Seafood consumption has increased significantly worldwide over the last few decades. As living standards rise in developing nations such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, there is likely be an increasing seafood consumption. It will also be driven by millennial consumers' growing knowledge of the benefits of consuming seafood.

Seafood protein is a significant nutritional component in several countries, particularly those with low overall protein intakes. Apart from protein, seafood is a substantial provider of other essential nutrients. Fish and shellfish such as salmon, prawns, and clams, are particularly high in vitamins and minerals such as zinc, selenium, and vitamin B1.

Seafood is the main source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Seafood offers defense against a lot of health problems owing to its high nutritious content.

The notion that seafood is a healthful diet has led to increasing consumption, and output is expected to climb steadily as a result. It would benefit from less waste, better use, and enhanced distribution methods.

Since frozen seafood can be kept for a long time, it is more widely available in areas where fresh seafood is more difficult to come by. This implies that consumers can enjoy seafood throughout the year even if they live a long way from the shore or in a region with few transit choices. Frozen seafood is also easier to carry than fresh seafood, which can be quite fragile and call for particular handling.

Fresh seafood can be expensive due to strong demand and the rarity of a few species, while frozen seafood is frequently less expensive. Buying frozen fish in bulk further enables bigger savings and more frugal meal preparation.

Sales of frozen seafood are expected to soar globally due to advancements in freezing technology. It tastes virtually as fresh as its unfrozen version thanks to modern technologies. This has contributed to lowering any stigma attached to frozen seafood and raising global acceptance of it.

Key Takeaways from Frozen Seafood Market Study

The global frozen seafood industry expanded at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2022.

The USA frozen seafood industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 9,217.8 million by 2033.

A CAGR of 6.4% is expected from India's frozen seafood industry from 2023 to 2033.

In 2033, China frozen seafood industry is expected to contribute a value share of 49.4%.

Based on product type, the frozen crab segment is estimated to hold a global market share of 27% in the forecast period.

"It is projected that advancements in refrigeration would propel the market in both commercial and industrial settings. Growth is also connected to ongoing advancements in sophisticated distribution systems. Technological advancements in seafood product storage, processing, and packaging have further contributed to the expansion of the global frozen seafood industry." – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Frozen Seafood Market

As the need for novel formulations from the food & beverage industry increases, leading frozen seafood manufacturers are concentrating on products delivering a wide range of health advantages. Consumption of frozen fish has grown over time among all populations.

Leading producers of frozen fish are working to gain a high market share through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions while continuing to develop new product lines. Due to the increased need for innovative formulations from the food & beverage industry, top frozen seafood manufacturers are likewise concentrating on releasing upgraded and modified items.

For instance,

In August 2021, Frozen Fish Direct introduced its latest user-friendly e-commerce site. While numerous individuals enjoy eating fish, Frozen Fish Direct is aware that they might not always be able to find fresh kinds at their neighborhood grocery. This information motivated Frozen Fish Direct to develop and launch their brand-new online store, providing its devoted clients with a convenient and stress-free option to buy for a large selection of fish and seafood.

