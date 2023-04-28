Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,008 in the last 365 days.

Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2023, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For % For Votes Against   % Against
Pierre Beaudoin 137,810,921
 95.96% 5,798,929
   4.04
 %
Joanne Bissonnette 140,203,289
 97.63% 3,406,576
   2.37
 %
Charles Bombardier 140,265,123
 97.67% 3,344,743
   2.33
 %
Rose Damen 142,391,621
 99.15% 1,218,244
   0.85
 %
Diane Fontaine 140,227,354
 97.64% 3,382,512
   2.36
 %
Ji-Xun Foo 142,011,385
 98.89% 1,598,480
   1.11
 %
Diane Giard 140,022,309
 97.50% 3,587,557
   2.50
 %
Anthony R. Graham 141,977,977
 98.86% 1,631,889
   1.14
 %
Éric Martel 141,617,771
 98.61% 1,992,094
   1.39
 %
Douglas R. Oberhelman 137,937,181
 96.05% 5,672,524
   3.95
 %
Melinda Rogers-Hixon 140,818,108
 98.06% 2,791,758
   1.94
 %
Eric Sprunk 142,024,254
 98.90% 1,585,612
   1.10
 %
Antony N. Tyler 140,890,666
 98.11% 2,719,199
   1.89
 %

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise. 

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia. 

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global, Challenger and Learjet are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649
 Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167

You just read:

Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more