4FRONT VENTURES ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES FOR SETTLEMENT OF DEBT

PHOENIX, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF ("4Front" or the "Company") announced today that it has authorized the issuance of class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Class A Shares") and purchase warrants convertible into Class A Shares to settle debt owed to certain of its service providers.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved the settlement of US$650,000 of debt through the issuance of 4,062,500 Class A Shares to one of its financial service providers. The Class A Shares will be issued at a price of US$0.16 (or C$0.218) per Class A Share.

The Board also approved a second debt settlement of US$75,000 through the issuance of 625,000 purchase warrants of the Company (each a "Warrant") to another service provider of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable at C$0.23 into one Class A Share for a period of 4 years.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

