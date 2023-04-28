Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of $3,908,000, a decrease of $217,000, or 5.3%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were $.82, compared to $.87 for the first quarter of 2022. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.28% and 11.85%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023, versus 1.34% and 11.78%, respectively, for the same period the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller stated, "Managing through and overcoming challenges has been something our company has been successfully doing for over 150 years now. The recent failure of two high profile banks, one on each coast, is a good reminder that we need to stay humble and remember the basic principles of banking in terms of diversification as well as maintaining a proper, balanced approach. Given the challenging environment in which we operate, I am particularly pleased with our first quarter results."

For the first quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $1,732,000 from the first quarter of 2022. Contributing to the increase in net interest income was the increase in the net interest margin. In relation to the significant increase in market interest rates based on actions taken by the Federal Reserve, the net interest margin has responded positively due to the yield on earning assets increasing more than the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the net interest margin was 4.21%, compared to 3.51% for the same period the prior year. The net interest margin also benefited from the higher relative balances maintained in loans, as opposed to the Federal Reserve, which generally yields less than loans. The average balance of loans for the first quarter of 2023 was $897 million, an increase of $79 million from the first quarter of 2022. For the same period, the average balances maintained at the Federal Reserve decreased $92 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit loss expense was $489,000, an increase of $1,615,000 from the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily related to quarterly net charge-offs of $290,000 and to the general reserves associated with the $21 million increase in total loans since December 31, 2022. The increase in provision for credit loss expense from the first quarter of 2022 was related to the negative provision expense recognized in that quarter due to lower criticized and classified loans and the partial release of the COVID reserve for the pandemic environment. The allowance for credit losses was .84% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to .60% at December 31, 2022 and .65% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023 was related to the Company adopting the new accounting guidance for measuring the credit losses on financial instruments or Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-13. Under this guidance, the Company established a Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model to estimate future credit losses, which replaced the former incurred loss methodology. Upon adoption of CECL, the Company increased the allowance for credit losses by $2,162,000. In addition, a reserve for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity securities was established totaling $631,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Noninterest income totaled $3,767,000 for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $47,000 from the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2023, other noninterest income increased $263,000 from the first quarter of 2022. The increase was largely related to commissions earned by Race Day Mortgage for mortgage application referrals. This was partially offset by a $188,000 decrease in mortgage banking income from selling loans to the secondary market. With elevated mortgage rates, mortgage customers are selecting in-house mortgage products instead of long-term fixed rate products that are sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest expense totaled $10,272,000 for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $484,000, or 4.9%, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $314,000, or 5.6%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases. Further contributing to higher noninterest expense was software expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, software expense increased $59,000 from the same period last year. Also contributing to higher noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was a $56,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums and a $48,000 increase in data processing expense, as compared to the same period last year.

The Company's total assets at March 31, 2023 were $1.266 billion, an increase of $55 million from December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was related to a $43 million increase in balances maintained at the Federal Reserve and to a $21 million increase in loans. The increase in Federal Reserve balances was related to the growth in deposits exceeding the growth in loans. At March 31, 2023, total deposits increased $54 million from year end 2022, which occurred primarily within time deposits. Total shareholders' equity increased $2.5 million from year end 2022. The growth in shareholders' equity was impacted by the adoption of CECL, which required a $2.2 million charge to retained earnings.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio; and Race Day Mortgage, Inc., an online consumer direct mortgage company. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, operations, customers and capital position; (ii) the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market related to COVID-19 or responses to the health crisis; (iii) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (iv) competitive pressures; (v) fluctuations in interest rates; (vi) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (vii) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (viii) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (ix) regulatory changes; and (x) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.



OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



























Three months ended









March 31,









2023

2022

PER SHARE DATA













Earnings per share





$ 0.82

$ 0.87

Dividends per share





$ 0.21

$ 0.21

Book value per share





$ 28.80

$ 28.63

Dividend payout ratio (a)





25.64 %

24.20 %

Weighted average shares outstanding

4,773,461

4,761,072

















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)









Dividends reinvested under













employee stock ownership plan (b)

$ 193

$ 154

Dividends reinvested under













dividend reinvestment plan (c)



$ 510

$ 515

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average equity





11.85 %

11.78 %

Return on average assets





1.28 %

1.34 %

Net interest margin (d)





4.21 %

3.51 %

Efficiency ratio (e)





65.70 %

70.81 %

Average earning assets (in 000's)



$ 1,141,835

$ 1,167,366





















(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income







(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market







(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market







(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets







(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income

















OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)







Three months ended (in $000's)





March 31,







2023

2022 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans





$ 12,276

$ 9,798 Interest and dividends on securities



1,092

805 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks

426

54 Total interest income





13,794

10,657 Interest expense:











Deposits





1,832

519 Borrowings





240

148 Total interest expense





2,072

667 Net interest income





11,722

9,990 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

489

(1,126) Noninterest income:











Service charges on deposit accounts

611

558 Trust fees





86

81 Income from bank owned life insurance and







annuity assets





207

274 Mortgage banking income





47

235 Electronic refund check/deposit fees

540

540 Debit / credit card interchange income

1,173

1,135 Tax preparation fees





631

688 Other





472

209 Total noninterest income





3,767

3,720 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits



5,884

5,570 Occupancy





462

478 Furniture and equipment





298

266 Professional fees





433

489 Marketing expense





241

229 FDIC insurance





138

82 Data processing





720

672 Software





562

503 Foreclosed assets





2

1 Amortization of intangibles





7

10 Other





1,525

1,488 Total noninterest expense





10,272

9,788 Income before income taxes





4,728

5,048 Income taxes





820

923 NET INCOME





$ 3,908

$ 4,125

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













(in $000's, except share data)





March 31,

December 31,







2023

2022 ASSETS











Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 15,506

$ 14,330 Interest-bearing deposits with banks



74,342

31,660 Total cash and cash equivalents



89,848

45,990 Certificates of deposit in financial institutions

735

1,862 Securities available for sale





179,753

184,074 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $3 in 2023 and $0 in 2022; 9,001

9,226 (estimated fair value: 2023 - $8,398; 2022 - $8,460)







Restricted investments in bank stocks

4,093

5,953 Total loans





906,313

885,049 Less: Allowance for credit losses



(7,607)

(5,269) Net loans





898,706

879,780 Premises and equipment, net





20,488

20,436 Premises and equipment held for sale, net

588

593 Accrued interest receivable





3,225

3,112 Goodwill





7,319

7,319 Other intangible assets, net





23

29 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets

39,834

39,627 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

1,246

1,294 Deferred tax assets





6,160

6,266 Other assets





5,446

5,226 Total assets





$ 1,266,465

$ 1,210,787













LIABILITIES











Noninterest-bearing deposits





$ 339,594

$ 354,413 Interest-bearing deposits





741,601

673,242 Total deposits





1,081,195

1,027,655 Other borrowed funds





17,330

17,945 Subordinated debentures





8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability





1,246

1,294 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments 655

0 Other liabilities





19,994

20,365 Total liabilities





1,128,920

1,075,759













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

2023 - 5,470,453 shares issued; 2022 - 5,465,707 shares issued) 5,470

5,465 Additional paid-in capital





51,842

51,722 Retained earnings





110,017

109,320 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,118)

(14,813) Treasury stock, at cost (693,933 shares)

(16,666)

(16,666) Total shareholders' equity





137,545

135,028 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,266,465

$ 1,210,787

Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

