Red-Light Safety Camera at South King Street and Ward Avenue will begin issuing warnings on Friday, April 28

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Cameras (RLSC) at South King Street and Ward Avenue will begin issuing warnings on Friday, April 28.

The activation is the last of 10 selected intersections for the two-year pilot program. This two-year period begins when each RLSC starts to issue citations. The new cameras will issue warnings for 30 days before being activated to issue citations.

The penalty for running a red light in the City and County of Honolulu is normally $97, but can be up to $200 depending on the severity of the infraction. A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a steady red traffic signal. Red-light running or disregard of traffic signals has resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide, according to the last five years of available data.

HDOT reminds all O‘ahu motorists that red-light running will be automatically enforced at the 10 RLSC sites. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of April 28, 2023:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2023 2 Pali Highway and S. School Street Live for citations 1/28/2023 3 Likelike Highway and N. School Street Live for citations 4/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue Live for warning 4/28/2023 3 Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street Live for warning 3/29/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street Live for warning 4/14/2023

