Yeeld Forms a Consulting Partnership with Stripe

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Yeeld, a Chicago-based startup founded earlier this year by two former Stripe employees, Emily Tsitrian and Mira Boora, is partnering with Stripe three months after launching. Yeeld's mission is to help businesses of all sizes integrate or retrofit their payment solutions, leveraging the founders' knowledge of Stripe and other financial infrastructure to modernize and optimize payment systems and improve profitability. Yeeld has already gained almost a dozen clients since its launch, and the company's executives are looking to expand further in the FinTech industry.

Photo caption: Mira Boora, COO & Co-Founder. Emily Tsitrian, CEO & Co-Founder

Yeeld's co-founders started the company based on their experience with Stripe's financial infrastructure platform for businesses. The company's approach to consulting and collaboration leverages Stripe and other financial infrastructure for its clients' specific goals, improving payment efficiency and streamlining payment infrastructure processes.

According to Tsitrian, co-founder and CEO, "Payments is no longer a commodity - it's a strategy. It involves customer experience, geographic expansion, managing risks, and building for scale." Yeeld is passionate about helping businesses of all sizes achieve their payments-related ambitions, and partnering with Stripe will help to do so faster.

To learn more about Yeeld and its payment consulting services, visit their website at www.theyeeld.com or contact them at info@theyeeld.com or 708-480-2289.

