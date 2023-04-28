The Street Reports: Disruptive AI Stocks in Certain Sectors to Watch Now! BBAI, SOUN, IPA, FOBI.V / FOBIF

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has taken the world by storm and it is expected to continue to have a major effect on several industries. This article will introduce you to companies beginning to disrupt their specific industries, look now.

BigBear.ai BBAI - BigBear.ai provides solutions to the most complex decision-making processes. The artificial intelligence solutions from the company are involved with three main markets: autonomous systems, global supply chain and logistics, and cyber.

Some of the company’s major clients include the United States intelligence community, the Federal government, and the Department of Defense, as well as complex manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare.

The company is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close.

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN - a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers.

Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, is known for its outstanding speed and accuracy. It enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally.

Some of the world’s biggest companies like Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Snap, Square, Toast, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. use SoundHound’s services.

The company will announce its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 on May 11, 2023.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd IPA - The company is one of the first companies in the biotech sector to have come up with its artificial intelligence technology platform.

The technology that it created is known as LENS. It is backed by artificial intelligence and also deploys the HYFT index. The platform was created by ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to read and analyze complex biological data in the most thorough manner possible.

The functions provided by the LENS platform cannot be replicated by any other algorithm of a similar nature at this point. The platform is best known for providing the sort of input that can be actionable right away. However, in a high-pressure environment, LENS provides its data in a short period and that makes the lives of analysts as well as experts at ImmunoPrecise Antibodies far easier.

The platform could also be a massive commercial asset for the company since some of the tech behemoths like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft are nowadays always on the lookout for promising and effective artificial intelligence-powered technology.

Fobi AI Inc (FOBI.V)FOBIF - The company is involved in the advanced data intelligence space and provides companies with the sort of customized customer engagement and actionable insights which could lead to higher profits.

The company provides a range of services to its clients including marketing services, wallet passes, and coupon platforms among others. It is one of the leaders in its industry and is involved in all the major industries in Europe and North America. Moreover, Fobi AI is also the biggest data aggregator in the tourism and hospitality industry in Canada and growing rapidly in many other industries worldwide.

On April 19, the company had been in the news after it announced that it had completed the acquisition of Passworks SA. It could prove to be a major new development for Fobi AI as Passworks is one of the leaders in the digital wallet and mobile marketing space in Europe.

