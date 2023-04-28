OneIRO Selects UMWare Solutions' CareWare NextGen

UMWare Solutions, LLC (umwaresolutions.com), a growing leader in customized application development in the IRO, Utilization Management and Clinical Review markets, is proud to announce that OneIRO has selected UMWare Solution's new CareWare NextGen platform for use in their clinical review processes.

UMWare Solutions was born from the collective expertise of ManageWare which has offered a unique workflow platform to the workers' compensation utilization review and peer review industry since 2014. Because Health Utilization Management and Clinical Review performed by Independent Review Organizations has its own unique challenges, requirements and nuances, UMWare was founded to address the specific challenges facing both URAC accredited and non-accredited organizations.

OneIRO is an Independent Review Organization focused on quality review services as well as DRG/Coding validation to providers and payers at all levels of care. The executive team at OneIRO has extensive industry experience with national organizations providing clinical reviews.

Continuing the expansion and furthering the capabilities of UMWare Solutions' CareWare NextGen business workflow platform, the application further enables the simplification and enhancement of the clinical review process with easier electronic submission of review requests and improved connectivity with all constituents in the clinical review service delivery. This increased efficiency and more effective use of technology ensures that data security protocols are met.

"OneIRO has evaluated numerous platforms in the marketplace used to facilitate the clinical review process and none of them measure up to the functionality, efficiency and data security architecture offered CareWare Next Gen," said Dan Apstein, CFO of OneIRO.

"We are pleased that OneIRO has selected UMWare Solutions' CareWare NextGen application as their desired workflow platform as they begin to offer their clinical review services in the marketplace. We certainly understand the role that technology plays in the clinical review process. CareWare NextGen has been the culmination of years of experience in providing clinical review workflow solutions and one of the key attributes of the platform is that the platform can be configured and tailored specifically to an organization's unique workflow," said Chris Tran, CEO of UMWare Solutions.

About UMWare Solutions

UMWare Solutions is a software solutions company with a particular emphasis in the medical management and clinical review industries. The company's core focus is to bring workflow technology to the market to help automate and digitize a legacy process that has been slow to adapt or lacks sufficient technology solutions.

