Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 28, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
New York City, United States of America
Private meetings
8:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the Council on Foreign Relations and participate in a question and answer session.
Notes for media:
11:20 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Note for media:
2:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.
Closed to media
National Capital Region, Canada
3:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa.
Closed to media
Media appearance:
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on Bloomberg TV
