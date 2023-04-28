Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 28, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

New York City, United States of America


Private meetings


8:15 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the Council on Foreign Relations and participate in a question and answer session.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited by the Council on foreign relations.

11:20 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.



Note for media:

  • Open coverage for accredited media

2:20 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.



Closed to media


National Capital Region, Canada


3:20 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa.



Closed to media


Media appearance:


An interview with the Prime Minister will air on Bloomberg TV

 

You just read:

