American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2023

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $3.0 million ($0.52 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million ($0.55 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Adjusted for non-recurring SBA PPP loan fee income of $913 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported a $544 thousand or 15.5% increase in pre-tax net income for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "American Riviera Bank reported respectable earnings, loan growth, and increased capital ratios despite the elevated interest rate environment. Our clients appreciate the Bank's relationship business model of serving depositors and providing loans on the Central Coast of California as we have for the past 17 years. Market volatility has created opportunities for us to do business with many new clients. Our dedicated and knowledgeable team of bankers opened over 750 new deposit accounts this quarter."

First Quarter Highlights

  • The Bank recently received the highest "Super Premier" rating for financial performance from the Findley Reports and has maintained a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial as of December 31, 2022.
  • Return on average assets for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 0.98%, and return on average equity was 14.22%.
  • Total loans reached $924.8 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $17.1 million or 1.9% from the prior quarter-end, and $136.7 million or 17.4% from March 31, 2022. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2023, was 84.1%.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $460.7 million at March 31, 2023, a modest decrease of $17.9 million or 3.7% from the prior quarter-end, and a modest decrease of $21.0 million or 4.4% from March 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits have increased to 41.9% of total deposits, from 41.1% at the prior quarter-end, and 38.6% one year ago.
  • Interest-bearing deposits totaled $639.0 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $46.0 million or 6.7% from the prior quarter-end, and a decrease of $125.8 million or 16.4% from March 31, 2022. The Federal Reserve's actions over the last year to rapidly increase interest rates have caused a shift in interest-bearing depositor behavior as some clients have decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products.
  • During the first quarter of 2023, the Bank opened 784 new deposit accounts, compared to 562 in the last quarter, and 657 in the same quarter last year.
  • All of the Bank's deposits are local, retail deposits. At March 31, 2023, the Bank had no wholesale brokered deposits.
  • The Bank maintains a diversified deposit base with no significant industry concentrations and does not engage in cryptocurrency transactions or service cryptocurrency related companies.
  • Interest income in the first quarter of 2023, excluding SBA PPP loan fees, increased by $3.6 million from the same quarter last year and was partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in interest expense due to higher rates paid on deposits and an increase in borrowed funds.
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.59% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.26% in the prior quarter, and 0.09% for the same quarter in the prior year. Overall funding costs for the Bank have increased and will likely continue to rise based on Federal Reserve policy, but remain modest compared to industry averages based on our relationship banking focus.
  • On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial and stable with $287.8 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at March 31, 2023, compared to $285.1 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Access to available sources of liquidity including unsecured fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks, unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank, and unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve totaled $212.0 million at March 31, 2023.
  • The Bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard as of January 1, 2023, and the "Day 1" impact was an increase of $0.8 million to Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and a $0.5 million increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments, which were funded by a $1.3 million pre-tax adjustment to retained earnings.
  • ACL was 1.24% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared with 1.17% at December 31, 2022, and 1.19% at March 31, 2022. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was zero, compared to $0.1 million last quarter, and zero for the same quarter last year.
  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.0 million or 0.32% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral and reserves.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 4.2% to $15.03 at March 31, 2023, up from $14.43 at December 31, 2022, due to a profitable first quarter of 2023 and improvements in the market value of our AFS securities portfolio.
  • All Bank and Company capital ratios increased in the first quarter of 2023. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were all above "well-capitalized" standards. The Company's tangible common equity ratio has increased to 6.68% at March 31, 2023, from 6.43% at December 31, 2022, and 6.99% at March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Earnings

For the first quarter of 2023, unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (a non-GAAP measure) was $4.1 million, compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, unaudited net income was $3.0 million, compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last four quarters from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, representing a $2.6 million or 30.2% increase. However, the cost of funding has also increased sequentially from the historically low levels that existed prior to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate increase policy. Interest expense on deposits has increased approximately five-fold from $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

At the same time, excess cash and due from banks has moved back to a more normalized level as the Federal Reserve has tightened economic conditions, resulting in a decline in interest on cash and due from which was at elevated levels for most of 2022. Interest on cash and due from peaked at $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a more normalized level of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.2 million for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, and loan prepayment fees. Mortgage broker fees were extraordinary in the first quarter of 2022 prior to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate increase policy.

Non-interest expense was $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $7.0 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year is primarily attributable to stable staffing with reduced turnover, occupancy expenses, and timing of advertising and annual sponsorships. Occupancy expenses are temporarily elevated as the Company is in the process of consolidating Santa Barbara office space which is expected to result in efficiencies in the second half of 2023.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, reached $924.7 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $17.1 million or 1.9% from the prior quarter-end, and $148.3 million or 19.1% from March 31, 2022.

The Bank adopted the CECL accounting standard as of January 1, 2023, and recorded a $1.3 million pre-tax reduction to retained earnings upon adoption, including $0.5 million of additional reserve for unfunded loans recorded in other liabilities. As a result of the adoption, the ACL increased $0.8 million to $11.5 million at March 31, 2023, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.24% of total loans, as compared to $10.6 million or 1.17% at December 31, 2022, and $9.4 million or 1.19% at March 31, 2022.

Loan charge-offs totaled zero and loan recoveries totaled $3 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, non-accrual loans totaled $3.0 million, down $0.1 million compared to the previous quarter. $2.2 million of the non-accrual total at March 31, 2023, is comprised of one loan which is real estate secured at a 28% loan-to-value based upon a recent appraisal and is paying full principal and interest payments monthly. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $63.9 million or 5.5% from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $146.7 million or 11.8% since March 31, 2022. As a result of the current rate environment, the reduction in deposit balances is primarily due to some clients deciding to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products. The weighted average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.45%, compared to 0.21% for the previous quarter, and 0.07% for the same quarter last year. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits have increased to 41.9% of total deposits, from 41.1% at the prior quarter-end, and 38.6% one year ago.

The Company had $70.0 million of short-term, 30 days or less, FHLB advances outstanding and $10.0 million drawn on a Company line of credit at March 31, 2023. The weighted average cost on the borrowings for the quarter was 4.89%, or $0.4 million.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 22% at March 31, 2023, unchanged from December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had no brokered deposits and no borrowings outstanding from the Federal Reserve's discount window or its new Bank Term Funding Program. Available secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") totaled $152.1 million as of March 31, 2023. Subsequent to quarter end, the Bank pledged additional loans as collateral to increase our borrowing capacity at the FHLB to $259.2 million. The Bank also had $110.0 million of unused, unsecured fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at March 31, 2023. Available contingent funding sources remain robust.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Bank opened 784 new deposit accounts, compared to 562 in the last quarter, and 657 in the same quarter last year. The Bank maintains a diversified, local deposit base with no significant industry concentrations and does not engage in cryptocurrency transactions or service cryptocurrency related companies.

Overall uninsured deposits are conservatively estimated to be $474.5 million, or 43.1% of total deposit balances, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized as of March 31, 2023. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers can help clients obtain more than $250 thousand of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $50 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $91.6 million at March 31, 2023, a $4.5 million or 5.1% increase since December 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.9 million or 2.1% over the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), reduced slightly from $23.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 to $21.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an additional $2.8 million expansion of shareholders' equity. Industry-wide there has been modest recovery in the market value of fixed income securities in 2023 which is consistent with the decrease in treasury yields. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For thirteen consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

One Year

 

One Year

2023

 

2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

64,252

 

$

320,683

 

$

(256,431

)

-80

%

Available-for-sale securities

 

223,547

 

 

220,364

 

 

3,183

 

1

%

Held-to-maturity securities

 

41,274

 

 

-

 

 

41,274

 

100

%

 
Loans (excluding PPP)

 

924,672

 

 

776,395

 

 

148,277

 

19

%

PPP Loans

 

89

 

 

11,633

 

 

(11,544

)

-99

%

Allowance For Credit Losses

 

(11,468

)

 

(9,394

)

 

(2,074

)

22

%

Net Loans

 

913,293

 

 

778,634

 

 

134,659

 

17

%

 
Premise & Equipment

 

14,098

 

 

9,948

 

 

4,150

 

42

%

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,942

 

 

5,080

 

 

(138

)

-3

%

Other Assets

 

40,588

 

 

27,327

 

 

13,261

 

49

%

Total Assets

$

1,301,994

 

$

1,362,036

 

$

(60,042

)

-4

%

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Deposits

$

460,667

 

$

481,619

 

$

(20,952

)

-4

%

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

638,986

 

 

764,773

 

 

(125,787

)

-16

%

Total Deposits

 

1,099,653

 

 

1,246,392

 

 

(146,739

)

-12

%

 
Borrowed Funds

 

98,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

80,000

 

444

%

Other Liabilities

 

12,785

 

 

7,971

 

 

4,814

 

60

%

Total Liabilities

 

1,210,438

 

 

1,272,363

 

 

(61,925

)

-5

%

 
Common Stock

 

57,152

 

 

56,554

 

 

598

 

1

%

Retained Earnings

 

55,479

 

 

43,370

 

 

12,110

 

28

%

Other Capital

 

(21,075

)

 

(10,251

)

 

(10,824

)

106

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

91,556

 

 

89,673

 

 

1,884

 

2

%

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,301,994

 

$

1,362,036

 

$

(60,042

)

-4

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

64,252

 

$

61,801

 

$

178,882

 

$

212,675

 

$

320,683

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

223,547

 

 

223,281

 

 

222,910

 

 

250,132

 

 

220,364

 

Held-to-maturity securities

 

41,274

 

 

41,293

 

 

41,241

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 
Loans (excluding PPP)

 

924,672

 

 

907,580

 

 

886,087

 

 

854,593

 

 

776,395

 

PPP Loans

 

89

 

 

105

 

 

121

 

 

6,169

 

 

11,633

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (a)

 

(11,468

)

 

(10,626

)

 

(10,500

)

 

(10,367

)

 

(9,394

)

Net Loans

 

913,293

 

 

897,059

 

 

875,708

 

 

850,395

 

 

778,634

 

 
Premise & Equipment

 

14,098

 

 

12,347

 

 

9,649

 

 

9,491

 

 

9,948

 

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,942

 

 

4,947

 

 

4,984

 

 

5,025

 

 

5,080

 

Other Assets

 

40,588

 

 

40,931

 

 

38,033

 

 

35,470

 

 

27,327

 

Total Assets

$

1,301,994

 

$

1,281,659

 

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,363,188

 

$

1,362,036

 

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Deposits

$

460,667

 

$

478,519

 

$

519,796

 

$

487,187

 

$

481,619

 

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

638,986

 

 

685,008

 

 

744,052

 

 

768,029

 

 

764,773

 

Total Deposits

 

1,099,653

 

 

1,163,527

 

 

1,263,848

 

 

1,255,216

 

 

1,246,392

 

 
Borrowed Funds

 

98,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

Other Liabilities

 

12,785

 

 

13,036

 

 

7,425

 

 

6,460

 

 

7,971

 

Total Liabilities

 

1,210,438

 

 

1,194,563

 

 

1,289,273

 

 

1,279,676

 

 

1,272,363

 

 
Common Stock

 

57,152

 

 

57,458

 

 

57,123

 

 

56,897

 

 

56,554

 

Retained Earnings

 

55,479

 

 

53,560

 

 

49,722

 

 

45,922

 

 

43,370

 

Other Capital

 

(21,075

)

 

(23,922

)

 

(24,711

)

 

(19,307

)

 

(10,251

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

91,556

 

 

87,096

 

 

82,134

 

 

83,512

 

 

89,673

 

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,301,994

 

$

1,281,659

 

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,363,188

 

$

1,362,036

 

Note:
(a) CECL was adopted using the modified retrospective method. Results of reporting periods beginning after 1/1/23 are presented under ASC 326 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

 

 

Mar 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

11,201

 

$

8,600

 

30

%

$

11,201

 

$

8,600

 

30

%

Fees on PPP Loans

 

1

 

 

913

 

-100

%

 

1

 

 

913

 

-100

%

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

(1

)

 

7

 

-115

%

 

(1

)

 

7

 

-115

%

Interest on Securities

 

1,733

 

 

842

 

106

%

 

1,733

 

 

842

 

106

%

Interest on Due From Banks

 

276

 

 

142

 

94

%

 

276

 

 

142

 

94

%

Total Interest Income

 

13,210

 

 

10,504

 

26

%

 

13,210

 

 

10,504

 

26

%

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

1,274

 

 

210

 

507

%

 

1,274

 

 

210

 

507

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

421

 

 

67

 

528

%

 

421

 

 

67

 

528

%

Total Interest Expense

 

1,695

 

 

277

 

512

%

 

1,695

 

 

277

 

512

%

 
Net Interest Income

 

11,515

 

 

10,227

 

13

%

 

11,515

 

 

10,227

 

13

%

Provision for Credit Losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

0

%

 

-

 

 

-

 

0

%

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

11,515

 

 

10,227

 

13

%

 

11,515

 

 

10,227

 

13

%

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

463

 

 

670

 

-31

%

 

463

 

 

670

 

-31

%

Other Non-Interest Income

 

66

 

 

494

 

-87

%

 

66

 

 

494

 

-87

%

Total Non-Interest Income

 

529

 

 

1,164

 

-55

%

 

529

 

 

1,164

 

-55

%

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

4,942

 

 

4,310

 

15

%

 

4,942

 

 

4,310

 

15

%

Occupancy and Equipment

 

905

 

 

755

 

20

%

 

905

 

 

755

 

20

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,134

 

 

1,895

 

13

%

 

2,134

 

 

1,895

 

13

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

7,981

 

 

6,960

 

15

%

 

7,981

 

 

6,960

 

15

%

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

4,063

 

 

4,431

 

-8

%

 

4,063

 

 

4,431

 

-8

%

Provision for Taxes

 

1,090

 

 

1,276

 

-15

%

 

1,090

 

 

1,276

 

-15

%

Net Income

$

2,973

 

$

3,155

 

-6

%

$

2,973

 

$

3,155

 

-6

%

 
Shares Outstanding

 

5,763,854

 

 

5,696,862

 

1

%

 

5,763,854

 

 

5,696,862

 

1

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.52

 

$

0.55

 

-7

%

$

0.52

 

$

0.55

 

-7

%

Return on Average Assets

 

0.98

%

 

1.00

%

-2

%

 

0.98

%

 

1.00

%

-2

%

Return on Average Equity

 

14.22

%

 

15.58

%

-9

%

 

14.22

%

 

15.58

%

-9

%

Net Interest Margin

 

3.76

%

 

3.22

%

17

%

 

3.76

%

 

3.22

%

17

%

Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

11,201

 

$

11,081

$

10,158

$

9,356

 

$

8,600

Fees on PPP Loans

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

199

 

 

209

 

 

913

 

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

3

 

 

(9

)

 

7

 

Interest on Securities

 

1,733

 

 

1,716

 

 

1,539

 

 

1,116

 

 

842

 

Interest on Due From Banks

 

276

 

 

1,323

 

 

1,046

 

 

539

 

 

142

 

Total Interest Income

 

13,210

 

 

14,120

 

 

12,944

 

 

11,211

 

 

10,504

 

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

1,274

 

 

669

 

 

266

 

 

216

 

 

210

 

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

421

 

 

169

 

 

169

 

 

166

 

 

67

 

Total Interest Expense

 

1,695

 

 

838

 

 

435

 

 

382

 

 

277

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

11,515

 

 

13,282

 

 

12,509

 

 

10,829

 

 

10,227

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

-

 

 

109

 

 

122

 

 

916

 

 

-

 

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

11,515

 

 

13,173

 

 

12,387

 

 

9,913

 

 

10,227

 

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

463

 

 

522

 

 

602

 

 

672

 

 

670

 

Other Non-Interest Income

 

66

 

 

157

 

 

210

 

 

20

 

 

494

 

Total Non-Interest Income

 

529

 

 

679

 

 

812

 

 

692

 

 

1,164

 

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

4,942

 

 

4,948

 

 

4,717

 

 

4,326

 

 

4,310

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

905

 

 

856

 

 

777

 

 

766

 

 

755

 

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,134

 

 

2,561

 

 

2,260

 

 

2,119

 

 

1,895

 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

7,981

 

 

8,365

 

 

7,754

 

 

7,211

 

 

6,960

 

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

4,063

 

 

5,487

 

 

5,446

 

 

3,394

 

 

4,431

 

Provision for Taxes

 

1,090

 

 

1,524

 

 

1,645

 

 

818

 

 

1,276

 

Net Income

$

2,973

 

$

3,963

 

$

3,800

 

$

2,576

 

$

3,155

 

 
Shares Outstanding

 

5,763,854

 

 

5,692,161

 

 

5,693,820

 

 

5,690,710

 

 

5,696,862

 

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.52

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.67

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.55

 

 

Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (Non-GAAP)

$

4,062

$

5,596

 

$

5,369

$

4,101

$

3,518

Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Income and performance ratios:
Net Income

$

2,973

 

$

3,963

 

$

3,800

 

$

2,576

 

$

3,155

 

Earnings per share - basic (f)

 

0.52

 

 

0.70

 

 

0.67

 

 

0.45

 

 

0.55

 

Return on average assets

 

0.98

%

 

1.14

%

 

1.08

%

 

0.75

%

 

1.00

%

Return on average equity

 

14.22

%

 

19.12

%

 

17.26

%

 

11.40

%

 

15.58

%

Cost of Funds

 

0.59

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.09

%

Cost of Deposits

 

0.45

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.08

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

Net interest margin

 

3.76

%

 

3.94

%

 

3.69

%

 

3.26

%

 

3.22

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

 

65.52

%

 

60.21

%

 

58.58

%

 

62.89

%

 

60.48

%

 
Asset quality:
Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

11,468

 

$

10,626

 

$

10,500

 

$

10,367

 

$

9,394

 

Nonperforming assets

 

2,955

 

 

3,066

 

 

6,337

 

 

3,505

 

 

2,776

 

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases

 

1.24

%

 

1.17

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.19

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

-0.04

%

 

-0.03

%

 

-0.01

%

Texas ratio (a)

 

3.01

%

 

3.30

%

 

6.07

%

 

3.94

%

 

2.95

%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

11.96

%

 

11.85

%

 

11.68

%

 

11.85

%

 

12.53

%

Total risk-based capital

 

13.12

%

 

12.89

%

 

12.73

%

 

12.94

%

 

13.59

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

9.67

%

 

8.83

%

 

8.48

%

 

8.29

%

 

8.75

%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

10.32

%

 

10.22

%

 

10.05

%

 

10.15

%

 

10.82

%

Total risk-based capital

 

11.48

%

 

11.26

%

 

11.10

%

 

11.24

%

 

11.91

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

8.32

%

 

7.62

%

 

7.29

%

 

7.11

%

 

7.27

%

 
Equity and share related (f):
Common equity

$

91,556

 

$

87,096

 

$

82,134

 

$

83,512

 

$

89,673

 

Book value per share

 

15.88

 

 

15.30

 

 

14.43

 

 

14.68

 

 

15.74

 

Tangible book value per share

 

15.03

 

 

14.43

 

 

13.55

 

 

13.79

 

 

14.85

 

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

 

18.68

 

 

18.63

 

 

17.89

 

 

17.18

 

 

16.65

 

Stock closing price per share

 

16.81

 

 

17.00

 

 

17.15

 

 

17.90

 

 

20.58

 

Number of shares issued and outstanding (e)

 

5,763.85

 

 

5,692.16

 

 

5,693.82

 

 

5,690.71

 

 

5,696.86

 

Notes:
(a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
(e) Prior period number of shares issued and outstanding are adjusted for respective 10% stock dividend recorded as of November 24, 2022.
(f) Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends

 

