First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2023

At the Board of Directors Meeting held April 26, 2023, First National Bank Alaska FBAK declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427006056/en/

