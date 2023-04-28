Hawaiian Cool Water Unveils New Website Design

Hawaiian Cool Water, a purified water filtration system provider, has recently unveiled a new website design. The new site focuses on providing a smoother user experience that demonstrates its product and expertise for new and existing customers. The new site has been improved to help reflect the improved image the company has recently revealed.

Honolulu, Hawaii - April 27, 2023 - Hawaiian Cool Water, a water filtration system company, has recently unveiled a new website design with an updated look and feel. The new website offers an improved user experience, better organization, and highlights all of the new updates to their eco-friendly water filtration systems. The new design was created to give potential customers a clearer picture of the company's service offerings, expertise, and history as a company.

The updated website offers visitors a much more clean and modern user experience that improves upon the old website. Additionally, old information has been simplified down to the most important points and is now presented in a more concise and to-the-point manner so clients can get the information they are looking for. The Hawaiian Cool Water team is proud to offer their updated website alongside their renowned filtration systems and hopes it will help improve their transparency with customers regarding their product and its quality.

While the new website offers a more sophisticated and organized user experience, many of the features of their filtration system that they have become known for are still present on the site. The main differences include more concise descriptions of the different features it offers and the customer experiences.

The Hawaiian Cool Water team believes in providing expert solutions to those looking for a trustworthy source of clean water. Their product is known for providing anyone with an easy and affordable way to access clean water. Their mission is to help people reduce plastic waste and improve their health by accessing cleaner, plastic-free water.

With the addition of this new and updated website, the company aims to help improve its visibility to potential clients while shining a light on the best aspects of its products. It highlights the successes they have achieved over their history in the water filtration industry and is a sleek and modern website that better represents the Hawaiian Cool Water brand in 2023.

Trust in the experience of professionals and the real results that these products are known for. Contact Hawaiian Cool Water today at 808-755-2369 or visit the new website at https://hawaiiancoolwater.com/

Media Contact

Hawaiian Cool Water

Alex Peck

+1 808-755-2369

2002 Homerule St.

Honolulu

Hawaii

United States