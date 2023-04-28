The Main Event's Grand Opening Gala Is Poised To Be The Event Of The Year In Western North Carolina
Brittany Bettini And Tom Makowski Announce The Grand Opening Gala For The New Large Scale Event Venue opening in WNC.
Nothing brings me more joy than having the opportunity to serve the community that raised me.”HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Main Event is well underway on remodeling what will become the go-to event location for those looking to bring people together in Hendersonville, NC. This reclaimed historic space turned elegant event venue is set to transform the event planning industry locally. With a lack of spaces in close vicinity to the center of town that could hold over 200 people, The Main Event aims to fill this gap by providing a modern and spacious event venue to the local community.
The Main Event is different from your typical event venue. Its contemporary design and luxurious amenities cater to individuals and businesses who want a fresh and sophisticated experience. The venue is ideal for weddings, corporate retreats, and private parties and can accommodate up to 300 guests. The Main Event provides on-site catering, event planning services, and many other amenities to make any event seamless and memorable.
The Main Event's founders, Brittany Bettini, and Tom Makowski, have teamed up to bring their vision to life. Bettini said, "Nothing brings me more joy than having the opportunity to serve the community that raised me."
The Main Event is proud to announce its black-tie grand opening gala, set to take place on August 12th, 2023. A portion of the ticket sales is being donated to the local domestic violence shelter Safelight Hope & Healing For Families. The black-tie gala is an opportunity to celebrate The Main Event's launch while supporting a good cause. The duo of entrepreneurs wants to showcase the space fully decorated. Guests of the gala will enjoy gourmet food, an open bar, live entertainment, and unique opportunities to book the space before anyone else.
The Main Event hopes to cater to engaged couples who are looking for a beautiful and convenient location to celebrate their special day, corporate clients who are looking for a professional and elegant setting to hold their meetings, conferences, or team-building events, and individuals or groups planning parties or social events.
"We are thrilled to offer Hendersonville, NC, a premier event venue designed to make any event unforgettable," said Bettini.
To purchase tickets for the grand opening gala, visit www.themaineventwnc.com/tickets. For more information about The Main Event, visit www.themaineventwnc.com. or call (828) 882-2227 to schedule your tour.
Brittany Bettini
The Main Event WNC Inc.
+1 828-882-2227
events@themaineventwnc.com