New funding supports First Nations participation implementing Declaration Act

CANADA, April 27 - The Province is reducing barriers for First Nations to fully participate in implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration) and build a better future.

The Declaration Act Engagement Fund will help support First Nations’ involvement in efforts to implement the Declaration Act Action Plan and align provincial laws with the UN Declaration, as required under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (Declaration Act).

“Across government, engagement is actively underway with First Nations on the Declaration Act,” said Premier David Eby. “We have heard directly from Nations on the vital need for financial resources to support consultation and co-operation on action plan items and legislative transformation. The new Declaration Act Engagement Fund will help break down financial barriers and support capacity, so Nations may actively participate in this important work.”

The fund will help First Nations offset costs associated with provincial engagement on the implementation of the Declaration Act. The flexible fund could support staffing, training, community-level meetings and other resources required to enhance government-to-government work.

“The Declaration Act Engagement Fund will create flexibility for First Nations to engage with the Province in ways that respond to the priorities and unique needs of their communities,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for the Declaration Act Secretariat. “This new funding for all First Nations in B.C. supports our vision of a better province – one where First Nations can thrive through the full enjoyment and exercise of their inherent rights.”

The one-time $200-million fund will be administered by the Indigenous-led New Relationship Trust and be available to all First Nations in B.C.

“The implementation of the Declaration Act Action Plan is a long-haul journey and the barriers to transition onto that path are high for most First Nations, so we commend the Province of B.C. for reconsidering the role they play in empowering First Nations to meaningfully engage with them on critical aspects of the action plan,” said Walter Schneider, CEO of the New Relationship Trust. “The New Relationship Trust is proud to be the mechanism to deliver the Declaration Act Engagement Fund, as we think it will create visionary thinking between First Nations and the Province, driven by the desire to achieve positive outcomes and a better future for all in the province of B.C.”

The Declaration Act Engagement Fund is providing interim support to First Nations while a new fiscal framework is being co-developed to better support the operation of Indigenous governments.

Quotes:

Chief Joe Alphonse, Tribal Chair, Tŝilhqot’in National Government –

“We are here to support this announcement. The Tsilhqot’in title victory helped pave the way for implementation of the UN Declaration in B.C. and Canada, and the long overdue recognition of our human rights as Indigenous Peoples. First Nations will lead the way, and this funding will support our voices across the province. Recognizing our human rights should not be cause for fear or concern. It is only when we are fully recognized that British Columbia will start to realize its full potential.”

Chief Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation –

“Today, we celebrate the leadership of the provincial government by announcing much-needed resources for Tseshaht First Nation, and other Nations, to be meaningfully and respectfully engaged in implementing the UN Declaration in B.C. Kleco to all those past and present who made today a reality, and Tseshaht wishes to remind us all that we are doing this important work for future generations.”

Niki Sharma, Attorney General of B.C. –

“As we work toward advancing reconciliation, we must ensure First Nations partners have the supports, resources and capacity needed to fully participate in implementing the Declaration Act Action Plan. This funding will help to make sure that our work continues to be meaningfully led by Indigenous Peoples not just on paper, but in practice as well.”

Two backgrounders follow.