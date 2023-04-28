Major Media Acquisition May Solidify Urban TV Network Corp. “URBT” As Entertainment Giant
Urban TV Network Corp. (OTCMKTS:URBT)
With this acquisition, we will be able to bring viewers access to a much wider variety of content than ever before.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban TV Network Corp. (URBT) is raising 2.5 billion dollars to fund a major media acquisition. The company plans to purchase several popular television networks to expand Urban TV Network’s global reach while creating an unparalleled entertainment experience for viewers.
With this acquisition, URBT will become one of the leading providers of digital media entertainment services. Offering content ranging from news coverage to blockbuster movie premieres. “This is an incredibly exciting time for us here at Urban TV Network,” said CEO Joseph Collins, Jr. “If this acquisition is successful, we will be able to bring viewers access to a much wider variety of content than ever before.”
Urban TV Network plans on using its extensive resources and expertise to create innovative new programming tailored specifically for the urban market space. This includes a wide range of exclusive original series and shows. The company intends to collaborate with some of the most well-known names in entertainment.
The company will also invest in research and development to ensure that their streaming service remains top-of-the-line when it comes to user experiences. This includes implementing cutting-edge technology such as AI, personalization options, parental controls, device compatibility. The goal of the company is to have its app used on every mobile device in the world.
The team at URBT can barely contain their excitement over this major development, “This is just the beginning of our journey towards making Urban TV Network the go-to destination for all your entertainment needs,” said Collins.
The company is focused on moving from the OTC Markets to Nasdaq. They have taken an aggressive stance, creating a strategy to leverage their resources to do what it takes to move forward. With the bold decision to pursue a spot on the Nasdaq, they are giving potential investors more confidence in their operations. Investing in this company may be an unprecedented opportunity for those with risk-tolerance and ambition. In an uncertain economic climate where so much appears out of reach, this company offers endless potential and possibilities that can no longer be ignored.
Visit https://www.URBT.com today to be a part of this exciting new chapter in the life of the company.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.
Joseph Collins, Jr.
Urban TV Network Corp.
213-594-5552
media@urbt.com
