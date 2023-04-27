PEI Public Library Service adds assistive technology to their collection

CANADA, April 27 - The PEI Public Library Service has added assistive technology to its Library of Things collection to help make reading more accessible for everyone.

The new technology includes C-Pens - portable scanning pens that read printed text out loud using an embedded camera, real-time optical character recognition (OCR) and natural voice text to speech (TTS).

A C-Pen is designed to assist people with reading challenges such as dyslexia, or those learning to read in English, French and some other languages.

Noise cancelling headphones have also been added to the collection, which can help adults and children on the autism spectrum and those with ADHD and sensory processing disorder cope with loud sounds.

Islanders will be able to place holds on the C-Pens and the noise cancelling headphones and have them delivered to their local library branch to borrow.

“I am thrilled with the addition of assistive technology to our library collection. Adding these helpful tools will take us another step closer in creating accessible learning for all Islanders and ensuring everyone can enjoy our libraries to the fullest,” said Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson.

For more information on the assistive technology available, visit Specialty Library Items | Government of Prince Edward Island and Accessible Library Services | Government of Prince Edward Island

Media Contact:

Katherine Drake

Education and Early Years

kmdrake@gov.pe.ca



