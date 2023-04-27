Province supports enhanced services at Ishtar Women’s Resource Society

CANADA, April 27 - The Ishtar Women’s Resource Society will soon be increasing its counselling and therapy services for women facing and recovering from gender-based violence with new support from the Province.

“Violence and abuse have devastating impacts on women, families and communities,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “Working with community agencies such as Ishtar means helping to create a province where women and children have the services and supports they need to escape from violent situations, recover from the impacts of violence and rebuild their lives.”

Ishtar provides crucial services for women who are experiencing violence in the Fraser Valley, including crisis and long-term counselling, transition housing, community-based assistance and supports for children. The Province is providing $150,000 for Ishtar to provide counselling and therapy to more people.

“We are extremely pleased to see the government supporting our initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence,” said Maureen Berlin, executive director of Ishtar Women’s Resource Society. “The support the B.C. government is providing will help us hire additional practicum students to provide much needed professional support and care to women facing gender-based violence.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of crime, you can call VictimLinkBC, a toll-free, confidential, multilingual telephone service available across B.C. and Yukon 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1 800 563-0808.

Quotes:

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits –

“We are working hard to end gender-based violence in our province and to ensure survivors of violence can access the care they deserve. I am proud to be working with a government that works so hard to create gender equity and continues to support organizations like the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, who provide daily support to the incredibly strong women and children facing and recovering from gender-based violence daily.”

Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley –

“We are committed to ensuring all women have access to the services and supports they need to help prevent violence, escape from violent situations and heal from the impacts of violence. Our government will continue to support Ishtar so they can continue their work in providing supports and care for women in the Fraser Valley facing gender-based violence.”

Quick Fact:

The B.C. government provides over $54 million annually to support more than 400 victim-service and violence-against-women programs across the province.

Learn More:

For more information on Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, visit: https://ishtarsociety.org/

For information about supports available for survivors of gender-based violence, sexual assault or domestic violence, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/domestic-violence

Visit the Victim Services and Violence Against Women Directory online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/if-you-are-a-victim-of-a-crime/victim-of-crime/victim-services-directory

For more information on Victim Services, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/understanding-criminal-justice/key-parts/victim-services