Jesse Daniels Partners with Creatives Rebuild New York, Becomes Billionaire
Innovator, Creative Director & Developer of Revolutionary Methods for Success
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Daniels, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, has partnered with Creatives Rebuild New York, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping rebuild the city after the pandemic. Through this partnership, Daniels has been able to become a billionaire and help the city recover from the economic crisis.
From 2016 to 2017, Daniels was chosen for Nike commercials, movie roles and sport coordinator roles in New York City, making him one of the top Sports and Business professionals in the world.
In 2018, he signed with Life Time at Sky in Manhattan New York and was able to interact with many NBA players and their business contacts, including Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony. This led to a spot on the Dr. Oz show alongside Daniel Puder, a Million Dollar Tough enough champ winner for the WWE. Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies said, “I’ve known Jesse for well over ten years. He was a classmate of my son in high school and played Varsity Basketball with him. Since graduating high school and college, I have watched Jesse achieve some pretty impressive things. His involvement with Dr. Oz was one; his involvement with major NBA Basketball stars through basketball programs at Sky was another. The making of a movie about Jesse and becoming a master influencer on social media and making connections with businesspeople at all levels has been fun to watch. He set up several key meetings for my company as well. In addition, Jesse introduced me to major players in the financial field like Morgan Stanley and others. I think Jesse could prove to be a valuable asset to any company.”
In 2019, Daniels signed with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”
Daniels has had an extraordinary journey from 2020 to 2023. After gaining knowledge from his prestigious circle, he has become an award-winning filmmaker, movie star, and retired Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Dermacare Safety Products, LLC.
In addition to his success as a filmmaker and movie star, Daniels has also acquired a vast number of resources along with an 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York, a $125M initiative for artists to power his business. This financial commitment has allowed Daniels to expand his business and reach new heights.
Daniels' journey has been an inspiration to many, and his success is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. He is a shining example of what can be achieved when you put your mind to it.
The story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.