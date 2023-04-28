U.S.VETS – Phoenix Hosts Annual Steps for Vets 5K Spotlighting Veteran Homelessness
Proceeds will help provide Arizona veterans a safe, affordable place to call home and the resources and community needed to build stable futures
WHAT: U.S.VETS – Phoenix will host its 7th Annual Steps for Vets 5K Run, Walk and Roll event this Saturday to raise awareness and critical funds to help end veteran homelessness. The 3.1-mile race welcomes participants of all levels and abilities, with an option to take part virtually for those unable to attend in person. Contenders may also choose a 10K option or the 1-mile Fun Run. All entrants will receive a commemorative event t-shirt, event medal, pre- and post-race snacks, and chip-timed race results. The top fundraisers will win branded Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS campaign swag. The event is sponsored by Fox and Pro Steel Erectors.
WHEN: Saturday, April 29 at 7 a.m.
WHERE: Rose Mofford Sports Complex at 9833 N. 25th Ave., Phoenix, AZ
HOW: To sign up, simply visit https://usvets.org/events/2023-steps-for-vets-phoenix/. Participants can choose to run, walk or take part virtually. Registration is $45 prior to the event.
WHY: While nationwide homelessness rates remained almost unchanged between 2020 and 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, Arizona’s homelessness crisis worsened significantly. The state saw a 23% increase in its unhoused, with veterans representing over 6% of its more than 13,000 homeless.
WHO: U.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach provides housing, counseling, career programs and supportive services to help veterans rebuild and thrive. With 40 residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life. Since opening in 2001, U.S.VETS – Phoenix has proudly served more than 10,000 veterans throughout Maricopa County and the state of Arizona, helping them live with dignity and independence.
