Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 18th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the 2100 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:25 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

