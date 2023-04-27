Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,916 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 2000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:42 am, the suspect discharged a firearm at the listed location.  The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The vehicle is described as a red Hyundai sedan. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 2000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more