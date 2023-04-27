Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:39 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the employees. The employees complied and the suspects fled the scene.

 

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

