Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1900 Block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the 1900 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 19-year-old Joseph Forson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

