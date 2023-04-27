Submit Release
FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips at Rolling Fork True Value

MADISON, Miss. – Repairing or rebuilding your home? Disaster survivors who are working on their homes after the March 24-25 severe weather can learn about reducing risks from future disasters by visiting the Rolling Fork True Value hardware store to speak with a FEMA Community Education and Outreach specialist.

Advisors will give tips on rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. The advice includes topics like cleaning after a disaster, do-it-yourself repairs and working with general contractors.

FEMA specialists will be available in Rolling Fork for two days this week:

Rolling Fork True Value

19999 U.S. Hwy. 61                                                                      

Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Hours:

7:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 28

7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29

Specialists are also available on the FEMA Community Education and Outreach Helpline, 833-336-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Central Time. You may leave a voicemail at any time. Or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

