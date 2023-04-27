Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,024 in the last 365 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Has Filed Its Annual Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries CPACCPACASC)) ("the Company" or "Pacasmayo") a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2022 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or on the Company's website at www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe.

Should you require a hard copy of the complete annual audited financial statements, please contact Gonzalo Peralta Via email at gperalta@cpsaa.com.pe with your name and mailing address.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427006033/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Has Filed Its Annual Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more