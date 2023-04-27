Stormbreaker Ventures Adds Two Seasoned Partners, Bringing New Mobility Focus with Second Fund

Stormbreaker Ventures is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced partners to the firm: Glenn Lurie, former President and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations, known for his lead role in the collaboration with Apple that brought the iPhone to market, joins Andy Funk, Mark Freed and Founder Said Mia as General Partner. Bart Lorang, a four-time founder and experienced early-stage investor, joins as EOS Implementer-in-Residence and Venture Partner.

Stormbreaker launched its first fund in 2020 and has invested in over 40 portfolio companies from this initial fund. The addition of Lurie heralds a focusing of the firm's investment strategy into areas where the team's deep experience and network give them a distinct advantage. Career operators at the forefront of the sector, the team will focus on the mobility space, an ecosystem which encompasses networking, the internet of things, consumer and industrial devices, sensors, transport, security, computing and cloud services that enable businesses to operate and deliver experiences in an increasingly connected and intelligent world.

With the expansion of the management team, the firm is also poised to accelerate their hands-on approach, providing a level of support and rigor that has typically been available only to entrepreneurs in large private equity portfolios. Stormbreaker offers a world-class set of tools and resources to their founders via their Founder Success™ Platform. Stormbreaker's approach has led to portfolio success - their companies have raised more than $500 million of follow-on capital, despite the challenges of raising follow-on funding in the current venture market.

Said Mia parlayed a successful investment banking career into the founding of Stormbreaker. "Both Bart and Glenn had a multitude of options to consider for the next opportunity in their careers and each of them chose Stormbreaker. Their experience as investors and operators sharpens our focus and gives us a meaningful advantage over other investors who share our perspective that the next wave of blockbuster companies will be in the mobility sector." Mia adds, "At a moment when the world might question the need for another venture fund, we look forward to creating value for our founders and investors."

