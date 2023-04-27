Route1 Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Route1 Inc. ROIUF and ROI (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022)

The Company's operating results for fiscal year 2021 with comparatives are as follows:

In 000s of CAD dollars FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenue









Services 6,194 9,702 9,574 7,834 6,209 Device 15,830 17,432 20,038 16,169 19,972 Other 21 137 94 7 49 Total Revenue 22,045 27,271 29,707 24,010 26,231 Cost of revenue 14,462 16,446 18,635 14,978 18,732 Gross profit 7,583 10,825 11,072 9,032 7,499 Operating expenses 7,645 9,812 9,935 8,214 6,892 Operating profit 1 (62 ) 1,013 1,137 818 607 Patent litigation 2 - - 1,610 1,289 841 Total other expenses 3, 4 1,656 791 1,234 82 200 Net income (loss) (1,718 ) 222 (1,707 ) (554 ) (434 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 For FY 2020, the Company incurred expenses for patent litigation net of the reversal of an accounting liability reflecting the funds the Company received from its litigation funding agreement. The Company has concluded the litigation with VMWare in both Canada and the United States and will incur no additional expense for this litigation.

3 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

4 For FY 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Fourth Quarter 2022 (Q4 2022)

"Route1's fourth quarter of 2022 net income was negatively impacted by our decision to remove deferred taxes assets and liabilities from the Company's balance sheet in the net amount of approximately CAD $1.1 million. It had no cash consequence. Further, the accounting decision has no impact on our ability to use our $11.8 million in Canadian operating tax losses that are being carried forward to reduce or eliminate cash tax obligations annually on our taxable operating income", said Tony Busseri, Route1's President and CEO.

The Company's operating results for Q4 2022 with comparatives are as follows:

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Revenue Subscription and services 1,103 1,326 1,854 1,911 1,977 Devices and appliances 2,279 5,519 5,251 2,781 5,022 Other 6 2 9 3 36 Total revenue 3,388 6,847 7,114 4,695 7,035 Cost of revenue 2,032 4,842 5,015 2,572 4,660 Gross profit 1,356 2,005 2,099 2,123 2,375 Operating expenses 1,859 1,802 1,972 2,012 2,383 Operating profit 1 (503 ) 203 127 111 (8 ) Total other expenses 2, 3 1,223 139 183 112 307 Net income (loss) (1,726 ) 64 (56 ) (1 ) (315 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

3 For Q4 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Application software 475 804 1,402 1,483 1,504 Technology as a service (TaaS) - - - - 50 Other services 628 522 452 428 423 Total 1,103 1,326 1,854 1,911 1,977

Other services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Technology life-cycle maintenance and support 300 275 214 209 175 Professional services 328 246 238 219 248 Total 628 521 452 428 423

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Adjusted EBITDA 3 (142 ) 543 459 446 341 Amortization 361 340 332 335 348 Operating profit (503 ) 203 127 111 (8 )

3 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Dec 31 2022 Sep 30 2022 Jun 30 2022 Mar 31 2022 Dec 31 2021 Cash 79 103 299 481 63 Total current assets 4,901 5,445 4,593 3,618 5,726 Total current liabilities 8,825 9,629 9,012 8,147 10,563 Net working capital (3,924 ) (4,184 ) (4,419 ) (4,529 ) (4,837 ) Total assets 12,355 14,826 13,909 12,574 15,097 Net bank debt and seller notes 3,042 3,018 2,515 2,297 2,926 Total shareholders' equity 1,765 3,209 2,883 2,774 2,728

As of April 26, 2023, there are a total of 2,925,000 options currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

Business and Operations Metrics

Further to the Company's most recent shareholder call and webcast presentation held on February 28, 2023, Route1 communicated operating metrics that it believes assists in the establishment of whether its business model direction change is being successful and can be scaled. Specifically, the growth of gross profit generated from non-MobiKEY sales on a quarterly basis needs to achieve a minimum of US $1.15 million ("Benchmark A"), and recurring ALPR support contracts need to grow to in excess of US $1.0 million in annualized revenue value ("Benchmark B").

Benchmark A

in US 000s Q4-22 A Q3-22 A Q2-22 A Q1-22 A Annualized Value $ 802 $ 1,080 $ 705 $ 672

Benchmark B

Route1 continued to see improved levels of recurring revenue derived from its LPR clients through improved support contracts - technology life-cycle maintenance and support revenue. Route1 started the year at a base of US $595,000 per annum.

in US 000s Q4-22 A Q3-22 A Q2-22 A Q1-22 A Reported Quarter Value $ 222 $ 213 $ 168 $ 165 Annualized Value $ 888 $ 852 $ 672 $ 660

Since the closing of the Spyrus Solutions acquisition, Route1 has monetized the inventory acquired and realized good short-term success in selling the PocketVault P-3X technology. The Company spent approximately US $580,000 to acquire Spyrus Solutions.

in US 000s Q4-22 A Q3-22 A Q2-22 A Q1-22 A Q4-21 A Spyrus Solutions Gross Profit $ 128 $ 280 $ 109 $ 281 $ 410

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has decided to hold a conference call and web cast with the announcement of its Q1 2023 financial results in late May 2023.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2023 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expectations regarding the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, price and liquidity of the common shares, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

