Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,028 in the last 365 days.

Route1 Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Route1 Inc. ROIUF and ROI (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022)

The Company's operating results for fiscal year 2021 with comparatives are as follows:

In 000s of CAD dollars

 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2018

Revenue




Services

 6,194 9,702 9,574 7,834 6,209

Device

 15,830 17,432 20,038 16,169 19,972

Other

 21 137 94 7 49

Total Revenue

 22,045 27,271 29,707 24,010 26,231

Cost of revenue

 14,462 16,446 18,635 14,978 18,732

Gross profit

 7,583 10,825 11,072 9,032 7,499

Operating expenses

 7,645 9,812 9,935 8,214 6,892

Operating profit 1

(62 ) 1,013 1,137 818 607

Patent litigation 2

- - 1,610 1,289 841

Total other expenses 3, 4

1,656 791 1,234 82 200

Net income (loss)

 (1,718 ) 222 (1,707 ) (554 ) (434 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 For FY 2020, the Company incurred expenses for patent litigation net of the reversal of an accounting liability reflecting the funds the Company received from its litigation funding agreement. The Company has concluded the litigation with VMWare in both Canada and the United States and will incur no additional expense for this litigation.

3 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

4 For FY 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Fourth Quarter 2022 (Q4 2022)

"Route1's fourth quarter of 2022 net income was negatively impacted by our decision to remove deferred taxes assets and liabilities from the Company's balance sheet in the net amount of approximately CAD $1.1 million. It had no cash consequence. Further, the accounting decision has no impact on our ability to use our $11.8 million in Canadian operating tax losses that are being carried forward to reduce or eliminate cash tax obligations annually on our taxable operating income", said Tony Busseri, Route1's President and CEO.

The Company's operating results for Q4 2022 with comparatives are as follows:

Statement of operations

In 000s of CAD dollars

 Q4
2022 		Q3
2022 		Q2
2022 		Q1
2022 		Q4
2021

Revenue

Subscription and services

 1,103 1,326 1,854 1,911 1,977

Devices and appliances

 2,279 5,519 5,251 2,781 5,022

Other

 6 2 9 3 36

Total revenue

 3,388 6,847 7,114 4,695 7,035

Cost of revenue

 2,032 4,842 5,015 2,572 4,660

Gross profit

 1,356 2,005 2,099 2,123 2,375

Operating expenses

 1,859 1,802 1,972 2,012 2,383

Operating profit 1

(503 ) 203 127 111 (8 )

Total other expenses 2, 3

1,223 139 183 112 307

Net income (loss)

 (1,726 ) 64 (56 ) (1 ) (315 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

3 For Q4 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Subscription and services revenue

in 000s of CAD dollars

 Q4
2022 		Q3
2022 		Q2
2022 		Q1
2022 		Q4
2021

Application software

 475 804 1,402 1,483 1,504

Technology as a service (TaaS)

 - - - - 50

Other services

 628 522 452 428 423

Total

 1,103 1,326 1,854 1,911 1,977

Other services revenue

in 000s of CAD dollars

 Q4
2022 		Q3
2022 		Q2
2022 		Q1
2022 		Q4
2021

Technology life-cycle maintenance and support

 300 275 214 209 175

Professional services

 328 246 238 219 248

Total

 628 521 452 428 423

Adjusted EBITDA

in 000s of CAD dollars

 Q4
2022 		Q3
2022 		Q2
2022 		Q1
2022 		Q4
2021

Adjusted EBITDA 3

(142 ) 543 459 446 341

Amortization

 361 340 332 335 348

Operating profit

 (503 ) 203 127 111 (8 )

3 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts

In 000s of CAD dollars

Dec 31

2022

Sep 30

2022

Jun 30

2022

Mar 31

2022

Dec 31

2021

Cash

 79 103 299 481 63

Total current assets

 4,901 5,445 4,593 3,618 5,726

Total current liabilities

 8,825 9,629 9,012 8,147 10,563

Net working capital

 (3,924 ) (4,184 ) (4,419 ) (4,529 ) (4,837 )

Total assets

 12,355 14,826 13,909 12,574 15,097

Net bank debt and seller notes

 3,042 3,018 2,515 2,297 2,926

Total shareholders' equity

 1,765 3,209 2,883 2,774 2,728

As of April 26, 2023, there are a total of 2,925,000 options currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

Business and Operations Metrics

Further to the Company's most recent shareholder call and webcast presentation held on February 28, 2023, Route1 communicated operating metrics that it believes assists in the establishment of whether its business model direction change is being successful and can be scaled. Specifically, the growth of gross profit generated from non-MobiKEY sales on a quarterly basis needs to achieve a minimum of US $1.15 million ("Benchmark A"), and recurring ALPR support contracts need to grow to in excess of US $1.0 million in annualized revenue value ("Benchmark B").

Benchmark A

in US 000s

 Q4-22 A Q3-22 A Q2-22 A Q1-22 A

Annualized Value

 $ 802 $ 1,080 $ 705 $ 672

Benchmark B

Route1 continued to see improved levels of recurring revenue derived from its LPR clients through improved support contracts - technology life-cycle maintenance and support revenue. Route1 started the year at a base of US $595,000 per annum.

in US 000s

 Q4-22 A Q3-22 A Q2-22 A Q1-22 A

Reported Quarter Value

 $ 222 $ 213 $ 168 $ 165

Annualized Value

 $ 888 $ 852 $ 672 $ 660

Since the closing of the Spyrus Solutions acquisition, Route1 has monetized the inventory acquired and realized good short-term success in selling the PocketVault P-3X technology. The Company spent approximately US $580,000 to acquire Spyrus Solutions.

in US 000s

 Q4-22 A Q3-22 A Q2-22 A Q1-22 A Q4-21 A

Spyrus Solutions Gross Profit

 $ 128 $ 280 $ 109 $ 281 $ 410

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has decided to hold a conference call and web cast with the announcement of its Q1 2023 financial results in late May 2023.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Tony Busseri
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 480 500-7030
tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2023 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expectations regarding the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, price and liquidity of the common shares, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1 Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/751765/Route1-Announces-Q4-and-Fiscal-Year-2022-Financial-Results

You just read:

Route1 Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more