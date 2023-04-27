Vista Gold Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Appoints Tracy A. Stevenson as New Chair of the Board

Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista" or the "Company") VGZ today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 (the "AGM" or "Meeting").

A total of 68,925,603 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented at the meeting, being 57.93% of the Common Shares. Detailed results for the ballot votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Proposal Votes For % Votes Withheld % Election of John M. Clark as Director 97.44 2.56 Election of Frederick H. Earnest as Director 96.76 3.24 Election of W. Durand Eppler as Director 97.13 2.87 Election of Deborah J. Friedman as Director 97.04 2.96 Election of Tracy A. Stevenson as Director 97.05 2.95

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed Plante & Moran PLLC as auditors of the Company and passed ordinary resolutions to approve 1) on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers and one year as the frequency of future advisory votes and 2) amendments to the Corporation's Long Term Equity Incentive Plan.

Following the AGM, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed Tracy A. Stevenson as Chair of the Board.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, "As previously announced, Mike Richings, our former Chair, stepped down at the conclusion of the AGM. On behalf of the Board, I wish to extend my gratitude once again to Mike for his many years of service and contributions to Vista, the Board, and all stakeholders. I am pleased to welcome Tracy Stevenson as Vista's new Chair. Tracy has served on Vista's Board since November 6, 2007 and has contributed greatly to the Company's many successes, including advancing Mt Todd into one of the largest, development-ready gold projects in Australia. As we turn a new page, we look forward to continued success under his Board leadership."

Mr. Stevenson said, "I am pleased to accept this opportunity to lead the Board and look forward to working with the Vista team to maximize value for our shareholders. I wish to add my thanks to Mike Richings for his extensive contributions to Vista and his friendship."

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the Tier 1, mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is one of the largest and most advanced undeveloped gold projects in Australia and has the potential to be one of the top five gold producers in Australia. All major environmental and operating permits have now been approved.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws.

