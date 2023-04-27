CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc CZFS, parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has received regulatory approval for the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc.("HVB"), with the transaction expected to close on June 16, 2023 .

. Net income was $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , which is 1.9% more than the net income for 2022's comparable period. The increase was due to an increase in net interest income. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 19.0% compared to 17.9% in the comparable period in 2022, with the increase being due an increase in income before the provision of income taxes of $264,000 and certain merger and acquisition expenses not being tax deductible.

First Quarter of 2023 Compared to the First Quarter of 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 , net income totaled $6,867,000 which compares to net income of $6,740,000 for the comparable period of 2022, an increase of $127,000 or 1.9%. Basic earnings per share of $1.73 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compares to $1.69 for the 2022 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was 11.49% and 12.46%, while annualized return on assets was 1.16% and 1.26%, respectively.

for the first quarter of 2022. Total non-interest income was $2,174,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , which is $257,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were an increase in the loss on equity securities of $173,000 as a result of market performance when comparing 2023 to 2022 and gains on loans sold which decreased $60,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market rates that occurred throughout 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At March 31, 2023 , total assets were $2.34 billion compared to $2.33 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.18 billion at March 31, 2022 . The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2023 was 95.77% compared to 93.54% as of December 31, 2022 and 78.69% as of March 31, 2022 .

Dividend Declared

On February 28, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per share, which was paid on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.470 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of or For The



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023 2022

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income $ 6,867 $ 6,740

Return on average assets (annualized) 1.16 % 1.26 %

Return on average equity (annualized) 11.49 % 12.46 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 13.30 % 14.70 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a) 3.30 % 3.27 %

Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.73 $ 1.69

Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.73 $ 1.69

Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.485 $ 0.470

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 3,966,161 3,977,911

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 3,966,166 3,977,968

















Asset quality





Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 15,250 $ 17,556

Non-performing assets $ 10,873 $ 8,953

Allowance for credit losses - loans/total loans 0.88 % 1.19 %

Non-performing assets to total loans 0.63 % 0.61 %

Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 %

















Equity





Book value per share (b) $ 60.44 $ 54.61

Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 52.24 $ 46.34

Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 83.55 $ 63.50

Common shares outstanding 3,971,049 3,944,347

















Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 313.2 304.7

Loan to Deposit Ratio 95.77 % 78.69 %

Trust assets under management $ 156,599 $ 156,245

Brokerage assets under management $ 294,925 $ 280,635

















Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, March 31,

2023 2022 2022







Assets $ 2,335,398 $ 2,333,393 $ 2,177,887 Investment securities 445,338 441,714 463,915 Loans (net of unearned income) 1,723,475 1,724,999 1,478,695 Allowance for credit losses - loans 15,250 18,552 17,556 Deposits 1,799,687 1,844,208 1,879,090 Stockholders' Equity 213,238 200,147 202,745







(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release (b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.



CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(UNAUDITED)















March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands except share data) 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 24,249 $ 24,814 $ 30,934 Interest-bearing 1,924 1,397 83,181 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,173 26,211 114,115







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 6,055 6,055 10,528







Equity securities 1,923 2,208 2,444







Available-for-sale securities 443,415 439,506 461,471







Loans held for sale 671 725 644







Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $15,250 at March 31, 2023;





$18,552 at December 31, 2022 and $17,556 at March 31, 2022) 1,708,225 1,706,447 1,461,139







Premises and equipment 17,588 17,619 16,852 Accrued interest receivable 7,176 7,332 5,414 Goodwill 31,376 31,376 31,376 Bank owned life insurance 39,573 39,355 38,710 Other intangibles 1,181 1,272 1,547 Fair value of derivative instruments 14,197 16,599 10,816 Deferred tax asset 10,786 12,886 8,080 Other assets 27,059 25,802 14,751







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,335,398 $ 2,333,393 $ 2,177,887







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 369,658 $ 396,260 $ 366,820 Interest-bearing 1,430,029 1,447,948 1,512,270 Total deposits 1,799,687 1,844,208 1,879,090 Borrowed funds 288,059 257,278 68,214 Accrued interest payable 1,768 1,232 714 Fair value of derivative instruments - liability 8,234 9,726 6,448 Other liabilities 24,412 20,802 20,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,122,160 2,133,246 1,975,142 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2023 or 2022 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and





March 31, 2022: issued 4,427,687 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and





4,388,901 at March 31, 2022 4,428 4,428 4,389 Additional paid-in capital 80,926 80,911 78,396 Retained earnings 171,629 164,922 150,876 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,762) (33,141) (14,765) Treasury stock, at cost: 456,638 at March 31, 2023 and 456,478 shares





at December 31, 2022 and 444,554 shares at March 31, 2022 (16,983) (16,973) (16,151) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 213,238 200,147 202,745 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,335,398 $ 2,333,393 $ 2,177,887

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans $ 22,549 $ 15,920 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 71 116 Investment securities:



Taxable 1,556 1,112 Nontaxable 617 583 Dividends 314 84 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 25,107 17,815 INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits 3,939 1,275 Borrowed funds 3,088 278 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 7,027 1,553 NET INTEREST INCOME 18,080 16,262 Provision for credit losses - 250 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 18,080 16,012 NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges 1,211 1,248 Trust 230 249 Brokerage and insurance 514 481 Gains on loans sold 45 105 Equity security losses, net (218) (45) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 218 207 Other 174 186 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,174 2,431 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits 7,677 6,913 Occupancy 835 794 Furniture and equipment 151 129 Professional fees 381 339 FDIC insurance expense 300 135 Pennsylvania shares tax 298 339 Amortization of intangibles 31 40 Software expenses 351 341 ORE expenses (income) 26 (367) Merger and acquisition expenses 244 - Other 1,484 1,568 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 11,778 10,231 Income before provision for income taxes 8,476 8,212 Provision for income taxes 1,609 1,472 NET INCOME $ 6,867 $ 6,740





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic $ 1.73 $ 1.69 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.69 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.485 $ 0.470





Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,966,161 3,977,911 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,966,166 3,977,968

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







(UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,





March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31,

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income $ 25,107 $ 24,352 $ 21,783 $ 19,407 $ 17,815 Interest expense 7,027 5,055 2,937 1,678 1,553 Net interest income 18,080 19,297 18,846 17,729 16,262 Provision for credit losses - 258 725 450 250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,080 19,039 18,121 17,279 16,012 Non-interest income 2,392 2,368 2,717 2,438 2,476 Investment securities losses, net (218) (57) (25) (134) (45) Non-interest expenses 11,778 11,649 11,614 11,200 10,231 Income before provision for income taxes 8,476 9,701 9,199 8,383 8,212 Provision for income taxes 1,609 1,826 1,655 1,482 1,472 Net income $ 6,867 $ 7,875 $ 7,544 $ 6,901 $ 6,740 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.73 $ 1.99 $ 1.90 $ 1.74 $ 1.69 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.99 $ 1.90 $ 1.74 $ 1.69

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2022

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Short-term investments:











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 14,129 27 0.78 123,379 46 0.15 Total short-term investments 14,129 27 0.78 123,379 46 0.15 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 6,055 44 3.00 10,957 70 2.59 Investment securities:











Taxable 380,537 1,870 1.97 339,097 1,196 1.41 Tax-exempt (3) 120,413 781 2.59 115,020 738 2.57 Investment securities 500,950 2,651 2.12 454,117 1,934 1.70 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 212,015 2,704 5.17 200,838 2,331 4.71 Construction loans 85,432 1,139 5.41 61,518 607 4.00 Commercial Loans 935,212 12,325 5.34 767,830 8,582 4.53 Agricultural Loans 344,291 4,253 5.01 350,784 3,749 4.33 Loans to state & political subdivisions 59,318 543 3.71 46,984 367 3.17 Other loans 97,833 1,692 7.01 27,193 349 5.20 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,734,101 22,656 5.30 1,455,147 15,985 4.46 Total interest-earning assets 2,255,235 25,378 4.56 2,043,600 18,035 3.58 Cash and due from banks 7,039



6,393



Bank premises and equipment 17,617



16,976



Other assets 90,409



79,371



Total non-interest earning assets 115,065



102,740



Total assets 2,370,300



2,146,340



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 510,198 1,517 1.21 501,502 319 0.26 Savings accounts 319,408 206 0.26 317,176 74 0.09 Money market accounts 321,178 1,274 1.61 346,073 223 0.26 Certificates of deposit 279,244 942 1.37 322,867 659 0.83 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,430,028 3,939 1.12 1,487,618 1,275 0.35 Other borrowed funds 299,119 3,088 4.19 68,295 278 1.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,729,147 7,027 1.65 1,555,913 1,553 0.40 Demand deposits 375,003



356,444



Other liabilities 27,064



17,569



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 402,067



374,013



Stockholders' equity 239,086



216,414



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 2,370,300



2,146,340



Net interest income

18,351



16,482

Net interest spread (5)



2.91 %



3.18 % Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.30 %



3.27 % Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



130 %



131 %



(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assetsand the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Real estate:









Residential $ 212,793 $ 210,213 $ 203,673 $ 203,323 $ 201,567 Commercial 878,972 876,569 857,314 798,528 724,876 Agricultural 312,793 313,614 317,761 313,700 305,517 Construction 75,745 80,691 79,154 71,414 66,738 Consumer 87,101 86,650 124,375 50,319 21,460 Other commercial loans 64,133 63,222 66,241 65,772 69,051 Other agricultural loans 32,052 34,832 29,509 32,870 39,904 State & political subdivision loans 59,886 59,208 59,926 59,450 49,582 Total loans 1,723,475 1,724,999 1,737,953 1,595,376 1,478,695 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans 15,250 18,552 18,291 17,570 17,556 Net loans $ 1,708,225 $ 1,706,447 $ 1,719,662 $ 1,577,806 $ 1,461,139











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 1,336 $ 3,317 $ 2,616 $ 2,070 $ 2,096











Non-accrual loans $ 10,404 $ 6,938 $ 7,118 $ 7,251 $ 7,810 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 41 7 93 139 12 Non-performing loans $ 10,445 $ 6,945 $ 7,211 $ 7,390 $ 7,822 OREO 428 543 877 972 1,131 Total Non-performing assets $ 10,873 $ 7,488 $ 8,088 $ 8,362 $ 8,953





































Three Months Ended March 31, Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Balance, beginning of period $ 18,552 $ 18,291 $ 17,570 $ 17,556 $ 17,304 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (3,300) - - - - Charge-offs (7) (7) (14) (446) (5) Recoveries 5 10 10 10 7 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2) 3 (4) (436) 2 Provision for loan losses - 258 725 450 250 Balance, end of period $ 15,250 $ 18,552 $ 18,291 $ 17,570 $ 17,556

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of

March 31

2023 2022 Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 213,238 $ 202,745 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 26,762 14,765 Intangible Assets (32,557) (32,923) Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 207,443 184,587 Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend 3,971,049 3,983,133 Tangible Book value per share $ 52.24 $ 46.34







As of

March 31

2023 2022 Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP $ 53.70 $ 50.90 Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 6.74 3.71 Book value per share 60.44 54.61 Adjustment for intangible assets (8.20) (8.27) Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 52.24 $ 46.34













For the Three Months Ended

March 31

2023 2022 Return on Average Tangible Equity



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 207,873 $ 212,517 Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income) 31,213 3,897 Average Intangible Assets (32,608) (32,956) Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 206,478 183,458 Net Income $ 6,867 $ 6,740 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity 13.30 % 14.70 %







For the Three Months Ended

March 31, Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 25,107 $ 17,815 Total interest expense 7,027 1,553 Net interest income 18,080 16,262 Tax equivalent adjustment 271 220 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 18,351 $ 16,482

