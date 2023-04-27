Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Size US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028 With Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.18% | IMARC Group
The global pressure ulcers treatment market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.18% during 2023-2028.
What is Pressure Ulcers Treatment?
Pressure ulcers treatment represents various medical products and medications utilized to treat bedsores, degenerative skin, and underlying tissue injuries that occur owing to prolonged pressure and shearing forces on the skin. Some commonly used products and therapies include negative pressure wound therapy, hyperbaric oxygen equipment, active wound care therapy, pressure relieving devices, etc. Pressure ulcers treatment solutions act as a preventive measure and help control deep craters with exposed muscle and bone. They help to remove necrotic tissue, reduce pressure on the affected skin, care for wounds, control pain, and ensure good nutrition and a moist environment for wound healing. Pressure ulcers treatment methods minimize the risk of complications, such as bone and joint infections, sepsis, cellulitis, and cancer. Consequently, they find widespread applications in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, etc.
What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market?
The expanding geriatric population across the globe, which is more susceptible to developing pressure ulcers, on account of their skin fragility, thinning of the cell layers, and decreased capillary density and cell growth is primarily driving the pressure ulcers treatment market. Additionally, the elevating prevalence of obesity and chronic medical diseases that enhances the risks of pressure ulcers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Besides this, the escalating awareness among individuals about the benefits of early diagnosis of bedsores is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and drug stores and the rising technological advancements in the healthcare industry are further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the increasing focus of leading market players on formulating novel and superabsorber wound care products is anticipated to catalyze the pressure ulcers treatment market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Ulcer Type:
- Stage 1
- Stage 2
- Stage 3
- Stage 4
Breakup by Product Type:
- Wound-Care Dressings
- Wound-Care Devices
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare Settings
By Geography:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Competitive Scenario with Key Players:
- 3M CompanyMMM
- Arjo ABARRJF
- Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)
- Cardinal Health Inc.CAH
- Coloplast A/SCLPBY
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)
- Invacare Corporation IVCRQ
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Smith & Nephew plc SNN
- Span America (UTi Worldwide Inc.)
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
- and Stryker Corporation. SYK
Key Highlights of The Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
