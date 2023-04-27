Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size to Reach US$ 6,288 Million by 2028 With Growth Rate (CAGR) 46.4% | IMARC Group

The global blockchain supply chain market size reached US$ 560.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,288 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 46.4% during 2023-2028.

The global blockchain supply chain market size reached US$ 560.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6,288 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 46.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Blockchain Supply Chain?

Blockchain supply chain represents various medical products and medications utilized to treat bedsores, degenerative skin, and underlying tissue injuries that occur owing to prolonged pressure and shearing forces on the skin. Some commonly used products and therapies include negative pressure wound therapy, hyperbaric oxygen equipment, active wound care therapy, pressure relieving devices, etc. Blockchain Supply Chain solutions act as a preventive measure and help control deep craters with exposed muscle and bone. They help to remove necrotic tissue, reduce pressure on the affected skin, care for wounds, control pain, and ensure good nutrition and a moist environment for wound healing. Blockchain Supply Chain methods minimize the risk of complications, such as bone and joint infections, sepsis, cellulitis, and cancer. Consequently, they find widespread applications in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market?

The growing employment of blockchain technology in retail supply chain management (SCM), on account of the increasing online transactions and the inflating demand for security and transparency in supply chain transactions, is primarily driving the blockchain supply chain market. Additionally, the shifting preferences toward integrating advanced technologies, which include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in enterprise strategies and the emerging trend of business automation that is creating the requirement to effectively track authentication process information, procurement data, and certifications, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Request a PDF Sample Copy for More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-supply-chain-market/requestsample

Besides this, the expanding adoption of smart devices among the masses and the rising number of internet subscribers are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the escalating need for eliminating middlemen in the supply chain operations and preventing illegitimate activities in the pharmaceutical segment, such as illegal manufacturing of harmful medicines, inappropriate stick control, and counterfeit drugs is expected to propel the blockchain supply chain market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Breakup By Application

Smart Contracts

Payment and Settlement

Product Traceability

Inventory Monitoring

Compliance Management

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Retail

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

Accenture plc CAN

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.) AMZN

Auxesis Group

Guardtime

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

OpenXcell

Oracle Corporation

PixelPlex

SAP SE

and TIBCO Software Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5813&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Industry Report-

Global Blockchain in Retail Market- https://bit.ly/3NimawT

Global Managed Services Market Report- https://bit.ly/3Lb3kVF

Global Architectural Hardware Market Report- https://bit.ly/3Ld59RX

Lithium-ion Battery Separator Market Report- https://bit.ly/3Aw2mhE

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size to Reach US$ 6,288 Million by 2028 With Growth Rate (CAGR) 46.4% | IMARC Group