New Traceable Opioid Material® Kit Expands Coverage to Other Emerging Drugs of Concern in Seized Samples and Toxicological Casework

Cayman Chemical and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released a new addition to the Traceable Opioid Material® Kits (TOM Kits®) product line that expands testing laboratory capabilities beyond synthetic opioids to include additional emerging drugs of abuse that are commonly found as co-drugs in fentanyl-containing samples.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cayman Chemical and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released a new addition to the Traceable Opioid Material® Kits (TOM Kits®) product line that expands testing laboratory capabilities beyond synthetic opioids to include additional emerging drugs of abuse that are commonly found as co-drugs in fentanyl-containing samples.

The new Fentanyl Analog Screening (FAS) Kit - Emergent Drug Panel includes 60 reference standards for the detection and identification of stimulants, hallucinogens, benzodiazepines, synthetic cannabinoids, and the veterinary sedative and analgesic drug xylazine. This panel does not contain any fentanyl compounds or synthetic opioids and is distinct from the previous FAS Kit and FAS Kit - Emergent Panels, which contain reference standards for 250 synthetic opioids, including more than 210 fentanyl analogs.

"We anticipate that the expanded drug coverage offered by these panels will help quickly identify emerging drug trends, resolve forensic and clinical toxicology casework, and improve drug surveillance efforts," said Donna M. Iula, Ph.D., Vice President of Forensic Chemistry at Cayman Chemical.

The FAS Kit, FAS Kit - Emergent Panels, and the FAS Kit - Emergent Drug Panel are part of the TOM Kits® product line, which were developed by the CDC to support laboratory detection and identification of current and emerging opioids in the US.

These kits are available through Cayman Chemical free-of-charge to qualified labs.

Labs that perform drug testing or analysis may apply if they are in the US or a US territory and hold a valid DEA controlled substance registration for Schedule I controlled substances. Visit https://www.caymanchem.com/forensics/faskit for complete instructions on how to apply.

Media Contact

Bryanna Degenhardt, Cayman Chemical, (734) 971-3335, bdegenhardt@caymanchem.com

SOURCE Cayman Chemical