Amerigroup Georgia Helps Micah's Promise Expand Services for Victims of Sex Trafficking

New transitional housing facility made possible through a $500,000 grant from Amerigroup

Micah's Promise, a non-profit organization that educates the public about prevention of youth sex trafficking and intervention and support for victims, unveiled its newest facility for young women at an event Thursday.

Amerigroup donated $500,000 to help complete the second phase of the organization's mission, creating a transitional housing facility for young women, ages 17-22.

"Amerigroup is proud to join Micah's Promise in this critical work to serve at-risk youth who have suffered from unspeakable crimes," said Amerigroup Georgia President Mel Lindsey. "We are committed, connected and invested in communities across the state and will continue to partner with community organizations like Micah's Promise who share our mission to improve the health and well-being of Georgia's most vulnerable individuals."

One of the most immediate needs for victims of human trafficking is finding a safe place to live. While some affordable housing programs exist, they may have long waiting lists or include restrictions such as income or rental history, which can be an obstacle for many who urgently need help.

"There is no cause more worthy of our attention than supporting children who are victims of human trafficking," said Georgia Rep. Richard Smith. "Thank you to Amerigroup for this generous contribution, which will allow Micah's Promise to fully meet its mission ahead of schedule."

While located in rural Georgia, the Girls Therapeutic Treatment Facility run by Micah's Promise serves girls from ages 11-17 from all over the state. The new six-bed facility will provide transitional housing and support services for young women 17-22. It will be fully operational after completion of licensing review by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

"This ongoing partnership with Amerigroup is critical because it enables us to continue to educate the public about sex trafficking and serve the young people who have been victimized by it," said Micah's Promise Executive Director Bobby Starr. "This expanded facility offers independent living in a secure environment while providing comprehensive support for residents to ensure that they remain on the path to a brighter future."

About Micah's Promise

Micah's Promise was founded in 2014 as a ministry of Christ Community Church in Columbus. It has as a primary goal of educating the community and raising awareness of domestic minor sex trafficking. It also sponsors programs focused on prevention, awareness, advocacy, and other services. The organization is an official partner agency with Georgia's Human Trafficking Task Force, and it works with partners across the state to effectively use and share resources to stop domestic minor sex trafficking and to treat victims.

About Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 600,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga

