Riverview Bancorp Earns $3.0 Million in Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 and $18.1 Million for Fiscal Year 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") today reported earnings of $3.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $4.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 included a $750,000 provision for loan losses. This compared to no provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter, and a $650,000 recapture of a provision for loan losses in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.



For fiscal 2023, net income was $18.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 results included a $750,000 provision for loan losses, compared to a $4.6 million recapture of a provision for loan losses in fiscal 2022.

"We closed out our fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year end with strong results despite the challenges across the entire banking industry," stated Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. "We have served our communities for the past 100 years through a conservative operating methodology while managing our risk profile to ensure a safe and sound approach to banking. The continued rise in interest rates, coupled with a slowing economic outlook, has had an impact on our banking operations. Our capital levels and excess liquidity positions remain strong, and together with revenue generation and stable credit quality, we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to grow in fiscal 2024."

Fourth Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2023)

Net income was $3.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income (non-GAAP) was $4.8 million for the quarter, compared to $6.8 million for the preceding quarter, and unchanged compared to the year ago quarter.

Net interest income was $11.8 million for the quarter, compared to $13.7 million in the preceding quarter and $11.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.16% for the quarter, compared to 3.48% in the preceding quarter and 2.98% for the year ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 0.76% and return on average equity was 7.80%.

Riverview recorded a $750,000 provision for loan losses during the current quarter, compared to no provision for loan losses during the preceding quarter, and a $650,000 recapture of a provision for loan losses in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses was $15.3 million, or 1.52% of total loans.

Total loans were $1.01 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.02 billion three months earlier and $990.4 million a year ago.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) at $265,000, or 0.02% of total assets at March 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased to $1.27 billion compared to $1.37 billion three months earlier.

Riverview has approximately $249.0 million in available liquidity at March 31, 2023, including $191.6 million of borrowing capacity from Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB") and $57.4 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco ("FRB"). Riverview has access but has yet to utilize the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program. At March 31, 2023, the Bank had $123.8 million in outstanding FHLB borrowings.

The uninsured deposit ratio was 18.0% at March 31, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.94% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.47%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend during the quarter of $0.06 per share.

Income Statement Review

Riverview's net interest income was $11.8 million in the current quarter, compared to $13.7 million in the preceding quarter, and $11.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. Prior year net interest income also included interest and fee income earned on PPP loans and net fees on loan prepayments. The adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $11.6 million in the current quarter compared to $13.3 million in the preceding quarter and $11.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. In fiscal 2023, net interest income increased to $51.6 million compared to $47.6 million in fiscal 2022.

During the fourth quarter and the third quarter of fiscal 2023, there was an insignificant amount of interest and net fee income earned through PPP loan forgiveness and normal amortization. This compared to $440,000 of interest and net fee income on PPP loans during the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Riverview's NIM was 3.16% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, a 32 basis-point contraction compared to 3.48% in the preceding quarter and an 18 basis-point increase compared to 2.98% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. "We experienced NIM contraction during the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter, as the rising cost of funds outpaced earning asset yields," said David Lam, executive vice president and chief financial officer. In fiscal 2023, NIM expanded 23 basis points to 3.26% compared to 3.03% in fiscal 2022.

Investment securities totaled $455.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $458.9 million at December 31, 2022. The average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, were $483.3 million, $491.2 million, and $410.4 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.07%, 2.01%, and 1.63%, respectively. The duration of the investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 was approximately 5.2 years. The anticipated investment cashflows over the next twelve months is approximately $40.8 million.

Riverview's yield on loans were 4.50% during both the fourth fiscal quarter, and the preceding quarter, compared to 4.43% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Deposit costs increased to 0.19% during the fourth fiscal quarter compared to 0.08% in the preceding quarter, and in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Non-interest income was unchanged at $3.0 million during the fourth fiscal quarter compared to both the preceding quarter and the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. Brokered loan fees have slowed due to the decrease in mortgage activity and rising interest rates. In fiscal 2023, non-interest income was $12.2 million compared to $12.7 million in fiscal 2022, which included a one-time BOLI payout of $500,000.

Asset management fees increased to $1.3 million during the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $1.1 million in the preceding quarter, and in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview Trust Company's assets under management were $890.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $855.9 million at December 31, 2022 and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease compared to a year ago was the result of a single large client's planned conclusion of trust services.

Non-interest expense was $10.0 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $9.8 million in the preceding quarter and $10.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. In fiscal 2023, non-interest expense was $39.4 million compared to $36.7 million in fiscal 2022. The prior year period included a $1.0 million gain on sale of a building. Salary and employee benefits increased modestly during the quarter and for the year due to wage pressures and the competitive landscape for attracting and retaining employees. Occupancy and depreciation expense increased due to the Company's rebranding effort in addition to updates and modernization initiatives completed at our facilities. The increase in the FDIC insurance premiums was the result of an increase in the FDIC deposit insurance assessment rate effective January 1, 2023. Advertising and marketing expenses were higher as Riverview expanded its efforts in promoting customer acquisition and branding in the community. The efficiency ratio was 67.3% for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to 59.1% in the preceding quarter and 68.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 0.76% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 1.27% in the preceding quarter. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) were 7.80% and 9.48%, respectively, compared to 13.85% and 16.96%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

Riverview's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 27.0%, compared to 23.1% for the preceding quarter and 23.7% for the year ago quarter. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 was 23.7% compared to 22.8% for fiscal 2022. The effective tax rate for both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 as well as for fiscal 2023 was affected by the apportioned income for state and local jurisdictions where we do business.

Balance Sheet Review

Total loans were $1.01 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.02 billion three months earlier and $990.4 million a year ago. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to normal amortization and loan payoffs. Riverview's loan pipeline totaled $54.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $27.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. New loan originations during the quarter totaled $20.8 million compared to $28.9 million in the preceding quarter and $92.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $36.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $44.0 million at December 31, 2022, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Undisbursed homeowner association loans for the purpose of common area maintenance and repairs totaled $23.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2022. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $62.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $63.5 million three months earlier. Utilization on these loans totaled 20.3% at March 31, 2023, compared to 19.3% at December 31, 2022. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 6.80% compared to 5.75% in the preceding quarter.

The office building loan portfolio totaled $117.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $124.7 million a year ago. The average loan balance of this loan portfolio was $1.4 million and had an average loan-to-value ratio of 56.6% and an average debt service coverage ratio of 1.96%.

Total deposits were $1.27 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.53 billion a year ago. The decrease was attributed to deposit pricing pressures and customers seeking out higher yielding investment alternatives, including Riverview Trust Company's money market accounts. Non-interest checking and interest checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 52.1% at March 31, 2023.

FHLB advances were $123.8 million at March 31, 2023 and were comprised of overnight advances and a short-term borrowing. This compared to $32.3 million at December 31, 2022 and no outstanding FHLB advances a year earlier. These FHLB advances were utilized to partially offset the decrease in deposit balances. The Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) was created by the Federal Reserve to support and make additional funding available to eligible depository institutions to help banks meet the needs of their depositors. Riverview has registered and is eligible to utilize the BTFP. Riverview does not intend to utilize the BTFP, but could do so should the need arise.

Shareholders' equity was $155.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $152.0 million three months earlier and $157.2 million a year earlier. The decrease in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023, compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $8.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, reflecting the increase in interest rates over the last few quarters offset by net income of $18.1 million. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $6.02 at March 31, 2023, compared to $5.79 at December 31, 2022, and $5.86 at March 31, 2022. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share on April 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2023.

Credit Quality

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans, excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans ("government guaranteed loans") (non-GAAP), at $265,000, or 0.03% of total loans as of March 31, 2023, compared to $236,000, or 0.02% of total loans at December 31, 2022, and $273,000, or 0.03% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Including government guaranteed loans, non-performing assets were $1.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $12.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, three months earlier and $22.1 million, or 1.27% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. The $1.9 million includes non-performing government guaranteed loans where payments have been delayed due to the servicing transfer of these loans between two third-party servicers. Once the servicing transfer is complete, Riverview expects to receive the delayed payments and expects non-performing assets to decrease. During the quarter, these non-performing government guaranteed loan balances were reduced significantly by $10.8 million. The Company continues to work through the reconciliation of the remaining two government guaranteed loans with the third-party servicer.

Riverview recorded net loan recoveries of $1,000 during the fourth fiscal quarter. This compared to net loan recoveries of $6,000 for the preceding quarter. Riverview recorded a provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the fourth fiscal quarter as a result of a downgrade in a mixed use office building located in downtown Portland. This loan remains well secured with a loan-to-value of approximately 36%. The Company does not expect to recognize any loss on this loan. Although commercial real estate has come under additional scrutiny and focus, Riverview has taken additional steps in reviewing its office building loan portfolio and is comfortable with the current credit quality and performance. Although Riverview recorded a provision for loan losses, credit quality remains strong and supported by conservative underwriting standards. This compared to no provision for loan losses for the third fiscal quarter, and a $650,000 recapture of a provision for loan losses in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Classified assets were $2.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $6.2 million at December 31, 2022, and $6.4 million at March 31, 2022. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 1.5% at March 31, 2023, compared to 3.5% three months earlier and 3.8% a year earlier. Criticized assets were $19.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $7.8 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in criticized assets during the current quarter was due to the above mentioned single lending relationship downgrade on a Downtown Portland mixed use office building with a very low loan-to-value. Riverview believes the property downgrade is isolated and not a systemic credit issue.

The allowance for loan losses was $15.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $14.6 million at December 31, 2022, and $14.5 million one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2022, and 1.47% a year earlier. The allowance for loan losses to loans, net of SBA guaranteed loans (including SBA purchased and PPP loans) (non-GAAP), was 1.61% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2022, and 1.57% a year earlier. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried at an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $228,000 at March 31, 2023, compared to $255,000 three months earlier.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as "well capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.94% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.47% at March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.18% at March 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 274,375 shares at an average price of $6.71 per share. Approximately $577,000 remains available to repurchase common stock under the current repurchase plan, which expires on May 28, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 155,239 $ 152,025 $ 157,249 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (379 ) (408 ) (495 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 127,784 $ 124,541 $ 129,678 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,589,712 $ 1,598,734 $ 1,740,096 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (379 ) (408 ) (495 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,562,257 $ 1,571,250 $ 1,712,525 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.77 % 9.51 % 9.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.18 % 7.93 % 7.57 % Shares outstanding 21,221,960 21,496,335 22,127,396 Book value per share (GAAP) 7.32 7.07 7.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 6.02 5.79 5.86 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,983 $ 5,240 $ 4,125 $ 18,069 $ 21,820 Include: Provision for income taxes 1,102 1,575 1,282 5,610 6,456 Include: Provision for (recapture of) loan losses 750 - (650 ) 750 (4,625 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 4,835 $ 6,815 $ 4,757 $ 24,429 $ 23,651 Net interest margin reconciliation to core net interest margin Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,814 $ 13,700 $ 11,906 $ 51,606 $ 47,625 Tax equivalent adjustment 21 21 21 83 75 Net fees on loan prepayments (89 ) (111 ) (144 ) (504 ) (922 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (27 ) (30 ) (127 ) (143 ) (351 ) SBA PPP loans interest income and net fees - - (440 ) (102 ) (3,041 ) Income on excess FRB liquidity (125 ) (330 ) (109 ) (1,536 ) (429 ) Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 11,594 $ 13,250 $ 11,107 $ 49,404 $ 42,957 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average balance of interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,518,641 $ 1,564,143 $ 1,623,660 $ 1,583,831 $ 1,575,068 SBA PPP loans (average) (9 ) (10 ) (6,794 ) (393 ) (39,326 ) Excess FRB liquidity (average) (15,951 ) (50,881 ) (236,572 ) (99,895 ) (290,882 ) Average balance of interest-earning assets excluding SBA PPP loans and excess FRB liquidity (non-GAAP) $ 1,502,681 $ 1,513,252 $ 1,380,294 $ 1,483,543 $ 1,244,860 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.16 % 3.48 % 2.98 % 3.26 % 3.03 % Net fees on loan prepayments (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) SBA PPP loans 0.00 0.00 (0.09 ) 0.00 (0.12 ) Excess FRB liquidity 0.00 0.03 0.44 0.11 0.62 Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.13 % 3.47 % 3.26 % 3.33 % 3.45 % Allowance for loan losses reconciliation, excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Allowance for loan losses $ 15,309 $ 14,558 $ 14,523 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 1,008,856 $ 1,016,513 $ 990,408 Exclude: Government Guaranteed loans (55,488 ) (57,102 ) (59,420 ) Exclude: SBA PPP loans (9 ) (10 ) (3,085 ) Loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed and SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 953,359 $ 959,401 $ 927,903 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.52 % 1.43 % 1.47 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed and SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.61 % 1.52 % 1.57 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 1,852 $ 12,613 $ 22,099 Less: Non-performing Government Guaranteed loans (1,587 ) (12,377 ) (21,826 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 265 $ 236 $ 273 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 0.18 % 1.24 % 2.23 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 0.12 % 0.79 % 1.27 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 %

RiverviewBancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.59 billion at March 31, 2023, it is the parent company of the 99-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 9 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $10,397, $8,897, $ 22,044 $ 24,337 $ 241,424 and $224,589) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 249 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 211,499 211,706 165,782 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 243,843 247,147 253,100 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $15,309, $14,558 and $14,523) 993,547 1,001,955 975,885 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,950 12,533 12,396 Accrued interest receivable 4,790 5,727 4,650 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 6,867 3,309 2,019 Premises and equipment, net 20,119 20,220 17,166 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,278 1,298 1,355 Deferred income taxes, net 10,286 11,166 7,501 Mortgage servicing rights, net - 13 34 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 379 408 495 Bank owned life insurance 31,785 31,590 30,964 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,589,712 $ 1,598,734 $ 1,740,096 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,265,217 $ 1,365,997 $ 1,533,878 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,730 18,966 19,298 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 625 343 555 Junior subordinated debentures 26,918 26,896 26,833 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 123,754 32,264 - Finance lease liability 2,229 2,243 2,283 Total liabilities 1,434,473 1,446,709 1,582,847 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, March 31, 2023 – 21,221,960 issued and outstanding; December 31, 2022 – 21,496,335 issued and outstanding; 212 214 221 March 31, 2022 – 22,155,636 issued and 22,127,396 outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 55,511 57,252 62,048 Retained earnings 117,826 116,117 104,931 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,310 ) (21,558 ) (9,951 ) Total shareholders' equity 155,239 152,025 157,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,589,712 $ 1,598,734 $ 1,740,096





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,248 $ 11,531 $ 10,631 $ 44,744 $ 44,079 Interest on investment securities - taxable 2,381 2,397 1,563 8,784 5,001 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 65 66 66 262 237 Other interest and dividends 247 449 129 1,876 508 Total interest and dividend income 13,941 14,443 12,389 55,666 49,825 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 605 289 283 1,502 1,424 Interest on borrowings 1,522 454 200 2,558 776 Total interest expense 2,127 743 483 4,060 2,200 Net interest income 11,814 13,700 11,906 51,606 47,625 Provision for (recapture of) loan losses 750 - (650 ) 750 (4,625 ) Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) loan losses 11,064 13,700 12,556 50,856 52,250 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,459 1,502 1,681 6,362 7,109 Asset management fees 1,275 1,137 1,067 4,734 4,107 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 195 194 187 821 800 BOLI death benefit in excess of cash surrender value - - - - 500 Other, net 42 130 31 277 228 Total non-interest income, net 2,971 2,963 2,966 12,194 12,744 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,163 5,982 6,366 23,982 23,635 Occupancy and depreciation 1,571 1,536 1,539 6,171 5,624 Data processing 538 705 753 2,722 2,940 Amortization of core deposit intangible 29 29 31 116 124 Advertising and marketing 229 202 127 923 614 FDIC insurance premium 183 116 118 534 439 State and local taxes 263 225 198 896 812 Telecommunications 51 48 45 204 197 Professional fees 277 343 290 1,201 1,235 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net - - - - (993 ) Other 646 662 648 2,622 2,091 Total non-interest expense 9,950 9,848 10,115 39,371 36,718 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,085 6,815 5,407 23,679 28,276 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,102 1,575 1,282 5,610 6,456 NET INCOME $ 2,983 $ 5,240 $ 4,125 $ 18,069 $ 21,820 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.84 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.83 $ 0.98 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,391,759 21,504,903 22,161,686 21,637,526 22,213,029 Diluted 21,400,278 21,513,617 22,172,735 21,646,101 22,224,947





(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,518,641 $ 1,564,143 $ 1,623,660 $ 1,583,831 $ 1,575,068 Average interest-bearing liabilities 991,470 986,198 1,052,004 1,015,936 1,016,592 Net average earning assets 527,171 577,945 571,656 567,895 558,476 Average loans 1,012,975 1,017,214 973,461 1,007,045 934,742 Average deposits 1,315,519 1,445,049 1,508,632 1,445,775 1,463,693 Average equity 155,146 150,106 163,581 154,241 160,155 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 127,673 122,606 135,993 126,727 132,519 ASSET QUALITY March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Non-performing loans $ 1,852 $ 12,613 $ 22,099 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 265 236 273 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.18 % 1.24 % 2.23 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 1,852 $ 12,613 $ 22,099 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 265 236 273 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.79 % 1.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ (1 ) $ (6 ) $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses $ 15,309 $ 14,558 $ 14,523 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 153.17 % 158.60 % 154.34 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 826.62 % 115.42 % 65.72 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.52 % 1.43 % 1.47 % Shareholders' equity to assets 9.77 % 9.51 % 9.04 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.94 % 16.71 % 16.38 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.69 % 15.46 % 15.12 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.69 % 15.46 % 15.12 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 10.47 % 10.10 % 9.19 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 8.18 % 7.93 % 7.57 % DEPOSIT MIX March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest checking $ 254,522 $ 277,101 $ 287,861 Regular savings 255,147 290,137 340,076 Money market deposit accounts 221,778 240,849 299,738 Non-interest checking 404,937 471,776 494,831 Certificates of deposit 128,833 86,134 111,372 Total deposits $ 1,265,217 $ 1,365,997 $ 1,533,878





COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 232,859 $ - $ - $ 232,859 SBA PPP 9 - - 9 Commercial construction - - 29,565 29,565 Office buildings - 117,045 - 117,045 Warehouse/industrial - 106,693 - 106,693 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 82,700 - 82,700 Assisted living facilities - 396 - 396 Single purpose facilities - 257,662 - 257,662 Land - 6,437 - 6,437 Multi-family - 55,836 - 55,836 One-to-four family construction - - 18,197 18,197 Total $ 232,868 $ 626,769 $ 47,762 $ 907,399 March 31, 2022 Commercial business $ 225,006 $ - $ - $ 225,006 SBA PPP 3,085 - - 3,085 Commercial construction - - 12,741 12,741 Office buildings - 124,690 - 124,690 Warehouse/industrial - 100,184 - 100,184 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 97,192 - 97,192 Assisted living facilities - 663 - 663 Single purpose facilities - 260,108 - 260,108 Land - 11,556 - 11,556 Multi-family - 60,211 - 60,211 One-to-four family construction - - 11,419 11,419 Total $ 228,091 $ 654,604 $ 24,160 $ 906,855 LOAN MIX March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 232,868 $ 238,740 $ 228,091 Other real estate mortgage 626,769 623,818 654,604 Real estate construction 47,762 51,153 24,160 Total commercial and construction 907,399 913,711 906,855 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 99,673 101,122 82,006 Other installment 1,784 1,680 1,547 Total consumer 101,457 102,802 83,553 Total loans 1,008,856 1,016,513 990,408 Less: Allowance for loan losses 15,309 14,558 14,523 Loans receivable, net $ 993,547 $ 1,001,955 $ 975,885 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Other Total March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 79 $ - $ 79 Commercial real estate 100 - 100 Consumer 86 - 86 Subtotal 265 - 265 Government Guaranteed loans - 1,587 1,587 Total non-performing assets $ 265 $ 1,587 $ 1,852





At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Efficiency ratio (4) 67.30 % 59.10 % 68.01 % 61.71 % 60.82 % Coverage ratio (6) 118.73 % 139.11 % 117.71 % 131.08 % 129.70 % Return on average assets (1) 0.76 % 1.27 % 0.97 % 1.08 % 1.31 % Return on average equity (1) 7.80 % 13.85 % 10.23 % 11.71 % 13.62 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 9.48 % 16.96 % 12.30 % 14.26 % 16.47 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.50 % 4.50 % 4.43 % 4.44 % 4.72 % Yield on investment securities 2.07 % 2.01 % 1.63 % 1.93 % 1.54 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 3.73 % 3.67 % 3.10 % 3.52 % 3.17 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.28 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 5.46 % 5.88 % 2.79 % 5.10 % 2.67 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.87 % 0.30 % 0.19 % 0.40 % 0.22 % Spread (7) 2.86 % 3.37 % 2.91 % 3.12 % 2.95 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.48 % 2.98 % 3.26 % 3.03 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.84 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.14 0.24 0.19 0.83 0.98 Book value per share (5) 7.32 7.07 7.11 7.32 7.11 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 6.02 5.79 5.86 6.02 5.86 Market price per share: High for the period $ 7.90 $ 7.96 $ 8.00 $ 7.96 $ 8.07 Low for the period 5.25 6.25 7.30 5.25 6.47 Close for period end 5.34 7.68 7.55 5.34 7.55 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0600 0.0600 0.0550 0.2400 0.2150 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 21,391,759 21,504,903 22,161,686 21,637,526 22,213,029 Diluted (3) 21,400,278 21,513,617 22,172,735 21,646,101 22,224,947





(1) Amounts for the periods shown are annualized. (2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released. (3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents. (4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders' equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released. (6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense. (7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.



