Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,207 in the last 365 days.

Electrovaya Announces date for Q2 2023 Financial Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc.EFLEFLVF, a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will release its second quarter financial results ending March 31, 2023, after market close on May 4, 2023. Followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call / Webcast details:

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on May 4, 2023 through May 18, 2023. To access the replay, the dial-in number is 877-481-4010 and 919-882-2331. The replay Passcode: 48318.

For more information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc., 905-855-4618, jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. EFL EFLVF is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The Company has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 sq.foot manufacturing building in NY State for its planned Gigafactory, in addition to its two operating locations in Canada. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/751755/Electrovaya-Announces-date-for-Q2-2023-Financial-Results-Conference-Call

You just read:

Electrovaya Announces date for Q2 2023 Financial Results & Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more